Baseball Richardson wins in professional debut
CLEARWATER, Fla. — West Noble High School graduate Waylon Richardson made his professional debut in relief for the Gulf Coast League Phillies West team Tuesday afternoon against the GCL Yankees West Team and pitched a scoreless top of the fifth inning to get credit for the win in the Phillies West’s 9-4 victory at the Carpenter Complex.
Richardson got three outs in order on eight pitches in relief of Brandon Ramey, who pitched four shutout innings. Richardson induced a groundout to first from Ronny Rojas, a groundout to second from Juan Crisp and a flyout to center from Angel Rojas. The Phillies West team kept a 5-0 lead after Richardson’s scoreless inning.
Richardson was activated from the 60-day disabled list in late September 2018 after the season ended. He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies organization on June 27, 2018, in Philadelphia after the Phillies drafted him in the 40th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.
Richardson was assigned to High Class A Clearwater in the Florida State League on June 24, then was sent back to the GCL Phillies West team on a rehab assignment on Tuesday.
5-on-5 tournament postponed in Ohio
PIONEER, Ohio — The fourth annual 5-on-5 Backyard Baseball Tournament scheduled for this coming weekend was postponed by event organizer Spencer Durham on Tuesday due to the forecast of extreme heat.
The tournament was rescheduled for Aug. 9-11 at 42 Field, located at 1833 Williams County Road 1050 in Pioneer. The registration deadline is Aug. 7.
This tournament is for teams of five to seven players apiece high school age and older. There is no fee to register and play.
Boys Prep Tennis Fremont needs JV coach for upcoming season
FREMONT — Fremont High School is looking for the junior varsity boys tennis coach for the upcoming fall 2019 season.
Persons interested in the coaching job need to contact Fremont athletic director Roger Probst by email at rprobst@fcs.k12.in.us.
