Prep Volleyball Senftleben to lead Cougars
ALBION — Central Noble athletic director David Bremer announced on Monday that Jennifer Senftleben has been hired as the Cougars’ new varsity volleyball coach.
Senftleben replaces Laura Scott in the coaching position. Scott led the Cougars during a competitive tenure lasting seven seasons. Senftleben will also teach science at Central Noble High School.
Senftleben played NCAA Division I volleyball at San Jose State University and graduated from the school in 2009. She played professionally for VBC Glaronia in Switzerland.
Senftleben is a California native who most recently lived in Iowa Park, Texas, Iowa Park is east of the Texas panhandle and is 25 miles south of the Texas-Oklahoma border.
Prep Boys Golf Dunham ties for 33rd at state
CARMEL — Columbia City senior and former Angola High School student Drew Dunham tied for 33rd place out of 97 boys who finished 36 holes in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club.
Dunham shot a 13-over par 157. He had a 77 on Tuesday, then an 80 on Wednesday.
Dunham helped the Eagles to a sixth-place team finish with 633. They were seven shots behind fifth-place Zionsville and four shots ahead of seventh-place Hamilton Southeastern.
Center Grove won the team state title with 606 by a shot over second-place Guerin Catholic. Peru’s Kash Bellar was the individual state champion, shooting 6-under par 138 (69-69). Runner-up Jacob Modleski of Guerin Catholic was eight shots back.
Golf Outings Steuben United Way outing set
ANGOLA — The 43rd annual Steuben County United Way Golf Outing will be held on Aug. 12 at Trine University’s Zollner Golf Course.
Registration and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The golf will begin with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Awards will follow the golf. Lunch will be served by Bon Appetit.
The fee to golf is $100 per person or $400 per four-person team. Sponsorships are available for $250 for an entire hole or $75 for a tee or green marker. A limited number of holes are available for a hole sponsorship.
Make checks payable to the Steuben County United Way. Mail to Steuben County United Way, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 3D, Angola, IN 46703.
To get more information, call 665-6196 or email jessica@unitedwaysteuben.org.
