ANGOLA — Coming into the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Harris Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed, the Trine men’s hockey team hosted its first-ever conference playoff game inside the Thunder Ice Arena as it took on the fifth-seeded Lawrence Vikings.
The game also marked Trine’s first-ever home playoff win, as three first period goals by the Thunder contributed to a 4-1 victory against the Vikings in the first of two games. It was the third victory by the Thunder against Lawrence in eight days.
“I thought we had great energy and it was obvious that people were fired up,” Thunder coach Alex Todd said. “Lawrence was more aggressive offensively tonight and they had some really good chances.”
The Vikings outshot Trine 31-30, but Elias Sandholm was a brick wall in goal for the Thunder, recording 30 saves despite being shorthanded on seven occasions.
“We should never have to kill that many penalties,” Todd said. “I told the guys great job getting the win but tomorrow we cannot take that many penalties.”
It took no time at all for the Thunder to put the puck in the net scoring two goals within the first three minutes in a span of just 18 seconds.
At the 2:42 mark and during a powerplay, Chace McCardle scored off an assist from Brendan Prappas and Brett Piper to put the Thunder up. Then, after Brandon Krumpschmid won the ensuing faceoff, Justin Meers scored off the assist from him and Tim Organ.
“You can’t stress enough how important the momentum is,” Todd said. “If they’re going to give us a little crack and we can exploit it for more than one goal, that’s what we have to do because they’re a pretty good team.”
Krumpschmid later scored a goal of his own at 11:25 off an assist from Prappas. At the time of Krumpschmid’s goal, the Thunder had three goals on four shots.
At the end of the first period, the teams split shots on goal with seven each. After the second, it was 25-20 in favor of the Thunder, though neither team was able to convert them to goals.
The Vikings finally got a puck in the net at 6:19 of the third period on a powerplay, with Matt Meininger scoring off a deflection by a Trine player. He was assisted by Zack Olen and Hugh Anderson. Jackson Clark added the final goal for Trine with 2:10 remaining in the game on an empty net.
The Thunder (18-8) and Lawrence (10-12-4) square off again at the Thunder Ice Arena at 4 p.m. for the second game of the series.
Trine women 9,
Lawrence 2
The Thunder improved to 8-15-1 and 5-9-1 in NCHA play, defeating the Vikings (0-22-0, 0-15-0) on the road in Appleton, Wisconsin.
After a scoreless first period from both teams, Trine outscored Lawrence 6-2 in the second and added three more in the third.
Brandi Wilson, Kailey Mleko and Anabelle Scriver all had two goals for the Thunder, while Payton Hans, Emily Moore and Michelle Byker each added one. Wilson also led the team with three assists, and Kirsten Vandenheuvel had two.
