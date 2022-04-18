GREENCASTLE — Both Trine University track and field teams won their respective Indiana Division III Championship meets Saturday at DePauw University.
The Thunder women scored 191 points and finished 21 points ahead of second-place DePauw. Trine was led by senior Evie Miller, who won the 800- and 1,500-meter runs and was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Women’s Track Athlete.
The Trine men won with 187.5 points. Wabash was runner-up with 139.5 points.
In the women’s meet, Miller finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 11.57 seconds and crossed the finish line in the 1,500 at 4:27.69. Tiger junior Rachel Delancey was second in both of those races. She was nearly 15 seconds behind in the 800 and nearly 23 seconds back in the 1,500.
Haley Livingston was also a heavy contributor for the Thunder. She was the top scorer in four different events for the team, including event wins in the 100 hurdles (14.86 seconds) and long jump (17 feet, 6 inches). The hurdle time breaks her own school record set at Indiana Tech on Apr. 11. She also finished second overall in the 200 (25.91 seconds) and 100 dash (12.53 seconds).
Also knocking on the door of a new school record was Autumn Presley in the pole vault. The Angola High graduate hit a height of 10-4 to tie her own school record.
Valerie Obear won the discus with a throw of 141-4 and the hammer throw at 185-8. The discus throw ranks 12th in NCAA Division III this spring according to the Track & Field Results Reporting System. And the hammer throw ranks fourth in the country.
Stephanie Hartpence finished third in the 400 with a time of 1:04.13, and was also involved in the 4-by-400 meter relay team which finished fourth. Hartpence was joined by Paige McGonigal, Anissa Rios and Marissa Kenney to finish at 4:27.87.
The Thunder were 1-2 in the 5,000 with Lydia Randolph winning at 18:29.02 and Alli Smith second at 18:35.91.
Hannah Parker was third in the 3,000 steeplechase at 12:52.94, followed by Trine teammate Katie Berlew of Fremont in 13:12.22. Cassandra Meyer was fifth in the 10,000 (43:23.44).
Also in field events, Lia Vawter was second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-8.75. Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers placed fifth in the shot put at 38-8.75, and Malena Ricks notched a fifth-place finish in the javelin at 108-8.
In the men’s meet, Trine had three event wins in a strong field, Greysen Spohn in the 110 hurdles in 15.20 seconds, Noah McClellan in the javelin with a throw of 171-5, and the 4-by-100 relay. That team just missed a school record by finishing in 41.83 seconds and included Josh Davis, Jake Gladieux, Danny Vinson and Spohn.
McClelland’s javelin throw was a lifetime best for the senior and the best throw in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association this season.
Trine had second and third-place finishes in three separate events. Davis was second in the 100 at 10.89 seconds, followed by Vinson in third in 10.93 seconds. Ben Williams was second in the 200 at 22.73 seconds and Davis was third in 22.82 seconds. Noah Weslock was the 10,000 runner-up in 31:43.39, and teammate Nikolas Pensyl followed in third in 33:58.46.
There were also a pair of runner-up finishes in field events, McClellan in the triple jump in 41-3.00 and DeKalb High School graduate Jacob Barkey in the hammer throw at 156-5.
Six different Trine student-athletes had fourth-place finishes: Holden Martin in the 800 (1:59.71), Kendallville’s Noah Acker in the 5,000 (15:11.98), Austin Smith in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:20.19), Ethan Spahr in the high jump (5-10.5), Auburn’s Blake Lude in the pole vault (12-11.5) and Alexander Lewis in the shot put (45-8.50).
Aidan Lapp finished fifth in the 1,500 (4:07.18) and the Thunder’s 4-by-400 meter relay squad placed fifth in 3:38.84 with the quartet of Dominick Giuditta, Evan Selby, Ty Hoover and Blane Johnson.
Travis Dowling was sixth for Trine in the discus with a throw of 129 feet. Giuditta was eighth in the 400 dash in 52.70 seconds, and Hoover placed eighth in the 400 hurdles in 1:03.90.
The Thunder swept all of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards that were announced on Monday.
On the women’s side, Miller was named MIAA Track Athlete of the Week and Obear was named Field Athlete of the Week. On the men’s side, Gladieux was tabbed the conference’s Track Athlete of the Week and McClellan received the Field Athlete of the Week honor.
Miller ran the fastest time in the country this season in the 3,000 steeplechase in NCAA Division III according to the Track & Field Results Reporting System at The Monday Meet at Indiana Tech on Apr. 11 at a school-record time of 10:23.93. On Saturday at DePauw, her 1,500 time of 4:27.69 is third best in NCAA Division III and her 800 time of 2:11.57 is ninth best in the country.
Gladieux won the 110 hurdles and the 400 hurdles in The Monday Meet at Indiana Tech on Apr. 11. According to the Track & Field Results Reporting System, the 110 hurdles time of 14.26 seconds he ran at Indiana Tech is the fastest in the country in NCAA Division III, and the 400 hurdles time of 52.52 seconds is second in the nation.
Both Trine teams will be in action Friday and Saturday in Indiana’s Little State Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
