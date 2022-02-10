GARRETT — While this year’s Garrett girl’s basketball senior class of eight has stuck together as one tight-knit “family,” in figurative terms. Since the third grade, the family connections interwoven throughout the Railroaders program are quite literal.
In high school sports, parents being involved in their child’s athletic career is an extremely common occurrence. But when a team’s assistant coaching staff is entirely made up of parents, and that team is among the best in the state, that’s another story.
That is exactly the case with Class 3A No. 2 Garrett’s sectional-winning team, as Kim Armstrong, Doug Weaver and Tara Ostrowski make up head coach Bob Lapadot’s staff. In addition to the privilege of coaching the team as a whole, none were hesitant to say that it was an added bonus to be coaching their daughters: Nataley Armstrong, Abby Weaver and Morgan Ostrowski.
Interestingly enough, the family tree within the program doesn’t stop growing there, as coach Weaver and coach Ostrowski are also siblings-in-law due to Weaver’s marriage to Ostrowski’s sister, Garrett superintendent Tonya Weaver, allowing them the opportunity to also coach their nieces and reinforcing the idea that the team is one big “family” in all senses of the word.
All four coaches echoed the same sentiment in that, and as an assistant coaching staff of parents, they bring a unique perspective to the team and have a stronger level of trust with players than most other teams.
“The additional insight we get is some stuff that's away from basketball,” coach Weaver said. “If something’s affecting a certain player such as they're not feeling well, because a lot of them don't show that kind of stuff, we can have some of that conversation and behind the scenes stuff that helps us out and helps us become a better team.”
According to Weaver, this year’s senior class is the largest that Garrett has ever had, and because of how long the coaches have been around, coach Armstrong said that the players can confide in them.
“We don't have a lot of drama and turmoil on the team and that's what makes them special,” she said. “We have a really good feel for the pulse of the team because we have daughters playing.”
Because of just how much the team trusts each other, Lapadot said that he has to remind the girls at times that he doesn’t need to know every little thing going on in their lives.
“They have a unique view of the locker room that I don't have because they hear about it every night when they go home: the good, the bad and the ugly,” Lapadot said. “Every little fire is not going to erupt into an inferno and I just can't hear all that stuff all the time. I don’t know that I would recommend having three parents as coaches, unless you find parents like what I was lucky enough to find.”
Lapadot said he hired Armstrong, Weaver and Ostrowski onto his staff not only because of their understanding of the game, but because of the type of people they are.
“First and foremost, assistant coaches aren't easy to find,” Lapadot said. “People aren't just lining up to make hardly any money, especially in basketball. We're going on for four months here, and so you get people who do it because their kid is going to be there. We've been lucky that all of them are great people, great basketball minds, great parents and have raised great kids. I've been blessed to have them.”
Kim and Nataley Armstrong
Coach Armstrong started her coaching career right after graduating from Purdue University Fort Wayne (known as IPFW at the time) in 1996, after being coached and getting her basketball expertise from Garrett coaching legends Dennis and Dan Feagler. She was also head coach for the girls program at Hamilton High School for the 2007-08 season but has been involved in coaching Garrett’s current group of seniors, including her daughter, since they were in third grade.
“Kim had been a part of the program,” Lapadot said. “She's the only one that works at school, so even when she was just the bookkeeper, we would talk basketball and stuff like that. With Katie Storie moving on, we needed a JV coach again, and so Kim volunteered to do it. For our JV this year, we really needed to get them ready since we lose so many kids for next year. It was a lucky find for us that she would do it and you saw the results with the JV team, they're very good.”
Despite so many years of coaching experience and her daughter competing for the Garrett the past four years, this season was just the first in Garrett’s high school program for Armstrong.
“I love the game of basketball and I feel like I understand the game of basketball,” Coach Armstrong said. “When I saw that my daughter kind of had that spark when she was little and just got after it, I thought ‘Well, this will be fun.’ I knew it was something we could do together and I knew that it's one of the things that I could give back to her life by being a positive role model.”
Her daughter Nataley, Garrett’s starting point guard and Malone University signee, said that she believes her mother understands her thought process when they go scouting reports before games.
“It's definitely a little different,” Nataley said of her player-coach relationship with her mother. “She's a lot harder on me than I feel like the rest of the players and sometimes that carries into home. We're always talking about basketball, but it's definitely nice to always have someone that you can talk to everything about.”
The basketball bond that the Armstrongs share is about as tight as it comes, as Kim was Nataley’s first-ever coach 10 years ago and has been coaching her ever since, whether it was at school, a travel team or for the North Central Basketball League, now known as Club1 Basketball.
According to Kim, it was Nataley who had asked her to help the junior varsity team, to which she agreed.
“I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this,” coach Armstrong said. “It's something special and I don't know how far we'll go, but I know how far I think we can go, and this group doesn't get rattled. They're enjoyable to be around every single moment. Basketball is a long season and can feel like a grind, but I've never once felt that in these months. I just enjoy being a part of this enlarged family that we have.”
Kim said that when her daughter’s career ends that she wants Nataley to look back and see her mom as her number one fan.
“I hope that she sees me as being supportive and being in her corner and I hope she appreciates it and looks back fondly on these years.”
Doug and Abby Weaver
This season has been coach Weaver’s 12th year in a coaching capacity and his 10th year with this group of seniors that also includes his daughter Abby. This is Doug’s sixth year with the high school program, completing two years with his older daughter Sydney on the team and the past four with Abby.
Abby said that her father taught her the game of basketball and because of that, he understands why and how she does certain things on the court.
“There’s definitely some long car rides some nights,” Abby said. “But I’m just glad about the connection we have and always will have, especially with sports in general. It’s definitely nice to have him there.”
Doug said that while the long car rides were back in middle school, he and his daughter have learned when and when not to talk basketball, as the two share interests in a variety of other sports ranging from football, hockey and golf.
Like coach Armstrong, Doug also learned the game from Wall of Fame great Dan Feagler when they were neighbors. At that time, Feagler asked him if he could help set up a youth program.
Coach Weaver said he didn’t initially get into coaching for his daughters. He just wanted to help and if his daughters, to which Abby was in first grade at the time, wanted to play, great but if they didn’t, he wasn’t going to force it upon them.
Doug credited Brother Bud Owen for helping him and the rest of the coaches and parents throughout the seniors’ middle school years and keeping them together.
“It’s already gotten emotional for me on senior night and it's just the way it is because this group has been so great,” he said. “Bob was gracious enough to let me help over the years and be a part of it. I can't appreciate everything he's done any more than that and I just want to give back to him. Kim and I have been lucky enough to experience them for all these years, both on and off the court and those are things that will be with me until the day I die.”
Tara and Morgan Ostrowski
Basketball was Tara Ostrowski’s favorite sport growing up. She started her coaching role in the Garrett girl’s program back in 2018 while Morgan was still in eighth grade at DeKalb, but coached her daughter during the time she was in the DeKalb Junior Lady Baron Basketball Program from first until about seventh grade.
“When I hired Tara, I knew how good she was as a coach and how well she worked with bigs because I knew how good her daughter Skylar was,” Lapadot said. “Then eventually, Morgan decided to come here, so that kind of fell into place.”
Coaching has always been a passion for Tara, as she had previously coached Morgan and her two older siblings in little league softball and baseball. Tara said that she wants to be able to give what she knows to kids and mentor them, as well as helping them understand life lessons beyond the sport, regardless of if she’s coaching her own kids.
According to her mom, Morgan decided not to play basketball in eighth grade due to the pressure of playing point guard and having a lack of confidence for the position at the time. Morgan had then made the decision to transfer from DeKalb to Garrett where her mom was coaching.
While the Ostrowskis were a little late joining the Railroader family, they were eagerly welcomed in with outstretched arms.
Tara said that since Morgan’s cousin, Abby Weaver, went to school there and the fact that she was already friends with a lot of her future teammates due to playing on coach Weaver’s teams when she was younger, Morgan felt that it was the right move.
“I told her just because I'm coaching over there does not mean you have to play,” coach Ostrowski said. “I wanted her to make that decision and do what she felt was right for her, so she said she’d try it her freshman year and if she likes it, so be it and she did.”
Tara said that Lapadot invested a lot of time in getting to know Morgan as a person, not a basketball player.
“He really cares about her, and I think she understood that and made her want to play for him,” Coach Ostrowski said. “I give him a lot of credit for getting her reinvolved in the sport and bringing her back to it.”
Tara said she was also thankful for how supportive Lapadot is in the players’ other endeavors, to the point of allowing them to compete in other sports at the same time and attending those competitions.
“Lapadot told her freshman year that he understands that volleyball is her number one sport and that's what she loves, and he was OK with that,” Tara said. “He said if she has club practice, let him know and we'll work it out. He said don't worry if she has to miss or leave early. He’s just really open with them and takes the time to get to know them, and I feel like that's huge because when you have a coach that you know is invested in you, you want to give back to them.”
Even though basketball is not her number one sport, Morgan, an IUPUI volleyball signee, has over 800 points and more than 700 rebounds for her career as the team’s starting center.
“I always said a 'real' basketball coach would probably come in here and look at the way I do things and probably not agree with a lot of stuff that I do,” Lapadot said. “We've had two NCAA Division-I volleyball players that have played a lot of volleyball during basketball season. Taylor Smith was a 1,000-point scorer while Morgan has 800 points and 700 rebounds, so there's a lot of things that we do just based on trust in our program. We do on feel and we do on the basis of we want what's best for Garrett, and not me or just my kid.”
While she admitted that she doesn’t like her mother coaching at times and that rides home after bad games are rough, Morgan said that she is glad that she has someone who can be 100% honest with her.
“She's definitely a lot harder on me than it would be if she wasn't here,” Morgan said. “She nitpicks on my game and will sometimes tell me I did really good but that there’s something I can always work on. But it’s really nice to know that she's always watching what I can do better and what I can do to help the team more.”
The team’s trust in each other has paid great dividends, as the senior class has compiled a 74-22 record, including a 45-4 record the past two seasons, two sectional trophies, two straight Northeast Corner Conference regular season championships, a NECC tournament title and a holiday tournament championship over the past four years.
The Railroaders (25-1) play Hamilton Heights (18-5) in the Class 3A Bellmont Regional Saturday at 10 a.m. If Garrett wins, they play the winner of Bellmont-Benton Central at 8 p.m.
