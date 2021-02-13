College Volleyball
Thunder men split with Mount St. Joseph
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team won its fifth straight match to open the season by outlasting Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, in five sets Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall. Then the Lions swept the Thunder in the second match 25-23, 29-27, 25-21.
In the first Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League match of the day, Trine won 25-21, 18-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12.
Parker Beale had 11 digs and 10 kills to lead Trine to victory. Matt Stillman had 13 kills, two aces and two block assists. Hunter Monday had 50 assists and eight digs, and Hunter Haas had 24 digs.
In the second match, Beale had 12 kills, eight digs and two block assists for the Thunder (5-1, 5-1 MCVL). Stillman had 10 kills, six digs and three block assists. Monday had 35 assists, two solo blocks and a block assist.
College Wrestling
Trine University men compete in MIAA Duals
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team lost all three duals to conference rivals at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Dual Championships Saturday at Alma College.
The Thunder lost to the host Scots 25-24 on a tiebreaker. Trine also fell to Adrian 31-13 and to Olivet 37-9.
Freshman Isaac Hawkins of Fremont was 2-1 at 149 pounds to lead the Thunder. He won a 10-1 major decision over Adrian’s Landyn VanWyk and pinned Alma’s Mason Priest in 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
Prairie Heights graduate Riley Rasler was 1-1 on the day at 141. He won a 6-4 decision over Comet Dylan Phelps. Angola freshman Jett Boots defeated Bulldog Robert Andrews 12-7 at 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.