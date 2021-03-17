GARRETT — From the minute she set foot on campus, Garrett senior Ella Baver knew Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods was the right fit.
"When I went down there to visit, everyone was so welcoming, and it truly felt like home. It's so small and Garrett's also a small town."
On her first day, Baver will know at least one face, as older sister Lexi is a sophomore and a member of the women's basketball team.
While her choice of major is undecided, Baver said she is leaning toward business management, possibly with a major in human resources.
Featuring an enrollment of about 1,700 students, Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods is located northwest of Terre Haute in Vigo County.
The Pomeroys are provisional members of the River States Conference in the NAIA, with full membership coming July 1, 2022. The RSC features 13 members, including Indiana University East, IU-Kokomo, IU-Southeast, Oakland City and Ohio Christian.
"When you first get there, it's super pretty. The architecture is super pretty, and everything about it felt really homey to me, and somewhere I'd like to be in the future," Baver said.
At Garrett, Baver was a three-time All-Northeast Corner Conference soccer player and won the team award as best defender. While she didn't get to compete in track last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a sophomore, Baver qualified for the regional meet in the pole vault. She's looking to build upon her personal best of 8-feet, 6 inches.
In both track and soccer, Baver said she's learned to develop trust and responsibility.
"I've learned to take responsibility for my part of winning and losing," she said. "I've also learned to build trust skills in my teammates and trusting them to take me along that way.
"I'm super excited to take those skills into a new environment with new people."
