HUNTINGTON — Garrett and Lakeland girls basketball standouts Bailey Kelham and Peyton Hartsough both committed to play at Huntington University, according to social media posts Wednesday.
Kelham is entering her senior year with the Railroaders, who she helped to a 27-2 record with sectional and regional titles, plus a 25-game win streak. Garrett also won Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and regular season championships.
She averaged 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, and went over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
She is second all-time in scoring at Garrett and played on the Indiana Junior All-Star team. She is a three-time All-Northeast Corner Conference selection and a three-time KPC Media Group All-Area choice.
“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Huntington University,” she said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday night “I wanted to give a huge thanks to my family, friends and teammates for always supporting me.”
She went on to thank the many coaches who have helped her in time at Garrett.
“Couldn’t be more happy for and proud of you Bay,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot posted in response to the news. “You’ve always played the game the right way and put winning ahead of every personal achievement.”
Meanwhile, Hartsough announced in a Twitter post Tuesday night that she will also be playing for the Foresters after her senior season with the Lakers.
“Super excited to announce my commitment to Huntington University,” Hartsough said in the post. “A big thanks goes out to my family, my teammates, Coach Gearheart, Coach Larry Wright, and Vernard Hollins for supporting me these last few years!”
Hartsough led the Lakers last season in total points (324), steals (64), free throw percentage (76%) and 3-point field goal percentage (34%) on her way toward leading them to an 11-12 record.
The two will play for new Foresters coach Darby Maggard, who will make her debut this season. The Foresters compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
