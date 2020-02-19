WATERLOO — Brett Eltzroth has spent a lot of time the last six years with DeKalb’s basketball girls.
Now, he’ll devote more time to his own girls. He’ll have more time with his three daughters after resigning from his post as Baron girls basketball coach. His resignation was approved at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“It was my decision,” he said. “I need to spend more time with my family.
“I have no regrets. I gave it my best, I gave it everything I had with what I had. I would have liked to have had more success, but I think the future is bright.”
Eltzroth coached the Lady Barons for six years, compiling a 44-92 record. The last two seasons, when the Barons went 2-20 and then 3-19 this year, were especially tough.
“It was a tough decision,” Eltzroth said. “I’m not saying I’ll never coach again, but I felt it was time to take a step back and give a different voice a chance with DeKalb girls basketball.”
Eltzroth has had a long run of coaching. Before his time with the Baron girls, he coached Prairie Heights boys basketball for seven years, going 66-91. Prior to that, he was a boys varsity assistant at DeKalb under coaches Cliff Hawkins and Joe Bradburn.
A seventh-grade social studies teacher, Eltzroth said the connections coaching offers are what he values most.
“It’s the chance you have to make an impact with kids every day,” he said. “I have that opportunity in the classroom, but I think as a coach you can hold them to a higher standard.
“You get to know them better than you do your own family, because you spend more time with them. I hope they all learn about basketball, but also learn about life.”
Eltzroth is grateful for the opportunity he had to coach at DeKalb.
“I thank all the coaches and parents I’ve had a chance to work with,” he said. “I thank all the players who made the commitment. I thank the administration for giving me the chance to coach.”
