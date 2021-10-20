College Soccer Thunder women lose at Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to Kalamazoo 3-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Wednesday night.
The Thunder (12-3-1, 3-3 MIAA) scored first on a goal from Bella Mabry in the 24th minute that was assisted by Teresa Ashbrook.
Sophia Timm-Blow scored two goals 3 minutes, 37 seconds apart late in the first half to put the Hornets in front.
Kalamazoo (10-3, 4-2) outshot Trine 14-13. Sophie Aschemeier made six saves in goal for the Thunder.
College Triathlon Trine women honored for academic efforts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Trine University’s women’s triathlon team were recently selected as a Scholar All-American team for the 2020-21 season by the College Triathlon Coaches Association.
The Thunder were one of 26 varsity women’s college triathlon programs from all NCAA divisions to be honored. Collegiate varsity teams were recognized on academic performance based on a collective overall grade point average of 3.2 or higher for the complete team roster.
Trine held a 3.82 team GPA and at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester, nine Thunder student-athletes were named Division III Individual Scholar All-Americans.
Across all three NCAA divisions, Trine had the third most student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.