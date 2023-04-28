TOLEDO, Ohio — Dalton Rodgers, a member of the DeKalb County Boxing Club, won two weight class championships recently in the 2023 Toledo Golden Gloves tournament.
Rodgers, a junior at East Noble High School, was initially entered in the 175-pound weight class, but was uncontested. So he was awarded the light heavyweight title.
The 165-pound weight class was also uncontested, but Rodgers was given the opportunity to lose weight and compete in that division. He made weight and took on Toledo fighter Elijah McLeod.
McLeod is an aggressive fighter and went right after Rodgers. But Rodgers’ power soon turned the match in his favor and put McLeod on the defensive.
Rodgers kept the pressure on all three rounds. With three seconds left in the final round, the referee stopped the match, and Rodgers won his second championship of the tournament.
Rodgers has a 3-1 record and has gained a reputation of being a tough competitor. That’s making it hard for him to find competition.
Rodgers is a two-year member of the DeKalb County Boxing Club and has proven himself to be a hard worker and a fast learner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.