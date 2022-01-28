Prep Boys Basketball Lakewood Park loses at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Woodlan 49-43 on Thursday night.
Joe Reidy led the Warriors (11-7) with 30 points on his birthday.
Mason Posey had 20 points for the Panthers (3-10). Cameron Hindle had 13 points and Carter Harman scored 10.
Prep Gymnastics Barons fall to Homestead
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Homestead 109.825-101.55 Wednesday.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter scored 33.375 all-around.
The Barons had a season-high team score. Lauren Blythe was fourth all-around and on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise for DeKalb.
On the vault for DeKalb, Myca Miller finished second and Tyle DePriest placed fifth.
Prep Volleyball Fremont needs a varsity coach
FREMONT — Fremont is looking for a varsity volleyball coach.
If interested in the coaching position and to get information on the application process, call the Fremont High School athletic office at 495-9876 or email FHS athletic director Roger Probst at rprobst@fremonteagles.us.
College Volleyball Bailey Hartsough makes all-state team
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Western Carolina freshman outside hitter Bailey Hartsough was named to the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association 2021 University Division All-State Volleyball Team Monday.
Hartsough was one of five Western Carolina players to make the eight-member team.
Hartsough was second on the Catamounts in kills with 210 and kills per set at 2.88 this past fall. The 2021 Lakeland High School graduate had double-digit kills in 12 matches and a collegiate career-best 18 kills in three matches. She was selected to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team.
College Wrestling MIAA men’s competitions switched around
FREELAND, Mich. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced changes to its upcoming big men’s events on Thursday.
Olivet will host the conference’s Individual Championships on Sunday. Trine will host the MIAA Duals on Feb. 6.
Middle School Basketball Central Noble’s 7th grade girls win 2 games
Central Noble’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Bethany Christian 40-3 on Tuesday and beat Angola 34-3 on Jan. 19.
On Tuesday, Kaydintz Bales led the Cougars with 16 points. CN also had 10 points from Kyanne Bailey, six from Ellie Antunez, five from Kyla Sickafoose and three points from Kirsten Owen.
On Jan. 19, Bales had 15 points and Antunez scored 11 for Central Noble.
Cougar girls 8th falls to Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Central Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team lost to Bethany Christian 26-17 on Tuesday.
The Cougars fell behind 11-3 after one quarter and were unable to rally.
Grace Swank had seven points, 18 rebounds, five blocked shots and five steals for Central Noble. Aspen Smith and Katie Forker each had three points. Smith also grabbed four rebounds.
Correction
1997 DeKalb player’s name left out
AUBURN — Jan Thompson was a junior player on the 1996-97 DeKalb boys basketball regional champions.
His name was omitted from a story about the team in Thursday’s edition.
KPC Media Group regrets the error.
