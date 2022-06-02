Prep Baseball Eastside playing in 2A regional at Whiting
WHITING — Eastside will play Fairfield in the first game of today’s Class 2A baseball regional at Oil City Stadium in Whiting, 1700 119th St.
The Blazers (20-7) and Falcons (19-6) play in the first semi-final game at 10 a.m., with Winamac (18-4) facing Illiana Christian (18-7) meeting in the second game. The winners will play in the championship game at 6 p.m.
A season ticket for the entire regional is $10. A session ticket is $8. Tickets can be purchased at the main gate on game day.
Prep Softball Eastside playing in 2A semi-state at Warsaw
WARSAW — Eastside will play Madison-Grant in today’s Class 2A softball semi-state at Warsaw High School, 1 Administration Drive, Warsaw.
The Blazers (26-1) and Argylls (24-5) play in the second semi-final game at 1 p.m. The first game, which starts at 11 a.m., pits Whitko (10-12) against North Newton (17-3). The winners will play in the championship game at 7 p.m.
A season ticket for the entire semi-state is $10. A session ticket is $8. Tickets can be purchased at the main gate on game day.
All-NECC Team announced
BUTLER — The 2022 All-Northeast Corner Conference Softball Team was announced earlier this week.
NECC regular season and tournament champion Eastside led the all-conference team with five First Team selections: seniors Faith McClain and Skyelar Kessler, juniors Natalie Lower and Grace McClain and sophomore Jayci Kitchen.
Westview and Lakeland each had three All-NECC selections. Seniors Alexys Antal and Savana Strater and junior Bri Caldwell were picked from the Warriors and seniors Breanna Lovelace and Kasey Priestley and sophomore Kaitlyn Keck were chose from the Lakers.
Angola, Prairie Heights, Central Noble and Garrett had two All-NECC players apiece. Senior shortstop Harper Henney and junior pitcher Alyssa Kyle made the team from the Hornets. Panther seniors Kalli Aaron and Lillie Booher were picked along with Cougar seniors Libby Goldey and Ashleigh Gray and Railroader seniors Kaitlyn Bergman and Halle Hathaway.
Also receiving All-NECC honors were Churubusco junior Ashlyn Erwin, Fremont senior center fielder Jada Rhonehouse and West Noble sophomore shortstop Julia Vargas.
2022 All-Northeast Corner Conference Softball Team
First Team: Eastside — Faith McClain, Skyelar Kessler, Natalie Lower, Grace McClain, Jayci Kitchen. Westview — Alexys Antal, Bri Caldwell, Savana Strater. Angola — Alyssa Kyle, Harper Henney. Fairfield — Sydney Stutsman, Makayla Culp, Ava Bontrager. Lakeland — Breanna Lovelace, Kaitlyn Keck, Kasey Priestley. Prairie Heights — Kalli Aaron, Lillie Booher. Central Noble — Libby Goldey, Ashleigh Gray. Garrett — Kaitlyn Bergman, Halle Hathaway. Fremont — Jada Rhonehouse. Churubusco — Ashlyn Erwin. West Noble — Julia Vargas.
Honorable Mention: Eastside — Mataya Bireley, Grace Kreischer. Angola — Eleanore Knauer. Westview — Hope Bortner. Fairfield — Makenna Steele. Lakeland — Cassidi Parham. Prairie Heights — Emily McCrea. Central Noble — Avery Deter. Fremont — Kate Gannon. Sydney Hinchcliffe. Churubusco — Grace Lawson.
Area players honored for academics
The Softball Coaches Association of Indiana recently announced its 2021-22 Academic All-State Team. Eight area players were named Academic All-State, and two were honorably mentioned.
Eastside led the area with three Academic All-Staters: Skyelar Kessler, Faith McClain and McKenna Hoffelder.
West Noble had two honorees: Dana Ritchie and Maysie Clouse. Also honored for their efforts in the classroom were Westview’s Alexys Antal, DeKalb’s Brenna Spangler and Central Noble’s Ashleigh Gray.
The Academic All-State honorable mentions were DeKalb’s Jayla Brown and Central Noble’s Kelsey Egolf.
