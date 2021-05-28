Prep Track & Field
Marion Boys Regional
Team Scores
1. Angola 59.5, 2. Concordia 50, 3. Leo 45.5, 4. Bellmont 45, 5. Northrop 41, 6t. Churubusco and Carroll 40, 8. South Adams 33, 9. Marion 28, 10. East Noble 27.5, 11. Mississinewa 18, 12. Central Noble 17.5, 13. Lakewood Park 16.5, 14t. New Haven and Frankton 16, 16. West Noble 16, 17. Snider 12, 18t. Wabash and Homestead 11, 20. Eastbrook 10, 21t. Bluffton and Huntington North 7, 23t. Southwood, Woodlan and Oak Hill 6; 26t. Heritage and Bishop Dwenger 5, 28. Fremont 4.5, 29t. Eastside, Garrett and Fort Wayne North Side 4; 32t. DeKalb, Prairie Heights and Adams Central 3; 35. Alexandria-Monroe 2, 36t. Norwell and Fort Wayne South Side 1.
Individual Results
(Top 3 qualified for Friday’s IHSAA State Finals)
100 — 1. Z. Collins (LP) 11, 2. H. Nelson (Miss) 11.01, 3. Easly-Jones (Sni) 11.10, 4. L. Pratt (Con) 11.19, 5. I. Jackson (NH) 11.26, 6. Gonzalez (WN) 11.28, 7. Slick (Leo) 11.30, 8. R. Zolman (EN) 11.38, 9. Handerson (Wdln) 11.47.
200 — 1. Burnett (Mar) 22.46, 2. L. Pratt (Con) 22.74, 3. Gonzalez (WN) 22.92, 4. D. Stutzman (SA) 23.29, 5. Winer (Swd) 23.46, 6. Hart (FR) 24.16, 7. Schlatter (Car) 25.27, 8. Klug (Car) 25.64, 9. Miles (NH) 25.66.
400 — 1. D. Sanders (Ntrp) 49.86, 2. Buroff (CH) 50.32, 3. McKinney (OH) 50.41, 4. Schlatter (Car) 50.58, 5. Miles (NH) 50.64, 6. Blair (ES) 50.70, 7. Diehm (EN) 51.20, 8. Klug (Car) 51.45, 12. Fillenwarth (DK) 52.64.
800 — 1. C. Jackson (Ntrp) 1:57.04, 2. Reed (Wab) 1:57.22, 3. Adair (Con) 1:57.32, 4. C. White (LP) 1:57.92, 5. Garlinger (Blmt) 1:57.99, 6. E. Lantz (CH) 1:58.82, 7. Sloffer (Car) 1:59.67, 8. Ringwood (Leo) 2:01.36, 9. McIntire 2:01.62, 12. Wachtman (Lakeland) 2:06.01, 13. Guzman (FR) 2:06.35.
1,600 — 1. I. Steury (A) 4:14.24, 2. Sloffer (Car) 4:22.91, 3. Strothman (Con) 4:24.53, 4. Fuelling (Blmt) 4:24.79, 5. Coy Wolheter (WN) 4:30.02, 6. Shappell (Leo) 4:30.23, 7. Sweet (Swd) 4:30.84, 8. Lower (ES) 4:31.85, 15. Neireiter (CH) 4:42.36, 16. Sillaway (EN) 4:43.13.
3.200 — 1. I. Steury (A) 9:48.90, 2. Schlegel (Con) 9:54.69, 3. Guise (Blmt) 9:58.25, 4. Niswander (HN) 10:09.04, 5. Yarnell (A) 10:10.83, 6. Row (BD) 10:13.96, 7. Fikes (Con) 10:14.49, 8. G. Flora (WN) 10:18.84, 12. Lower (ES) 10:27.58.
4x100 relay — 1. Mississinewa 43.62, 2. Carroll 43.79, 3. Snider 43.80, 4. New Haven 43.85, 5. East Noble 44.13, 6. Fort Wayne North Side 44.16, 7. Central Noble 44.51, 8. Bishop Dwenger 44.52, 14. Lakeland 45.75, 15. Fremont 45.94.
4x400 relay — 1. Northrop 3:25.54, 2. Leo 3:26.19, 3. South Adams 3:26.81, 4. Concordia 3:27.17, 5. Angola 3:30.57, 6. East Noble 3:31.13, 7. Huntington North 3:31.85, 8. Carroll 3:32.21, 9. Bishop Dwenger 3:32.51.
4x800 relay — 1. Concordia 7:57.32, 2. Leo 7:59.21, 3. East Noble 8:05.26, 4. Northrop 8:09.89, 5. Frankton 8:17.03, 6. DeKalb 8:18.08, 7. Homestead 8:19.18, 8. Bishop Dwenger 8:21.11, 12. Garrett 8:32.36.
110 hurdles —1. Rivas (Leo) 14.31, 2. Kirkpatrick (CN) 14.87, 3. Sauter (A) 14.88, 4. Raikes (Ebrk) 14.89, 5. B. Bixler (SA) 14.97, 6. G. Martinez (Bluf) 15.57, 7. Nondorf (CH) 15.91, 8. J. Parker (Nrwl) 16.30, 9. Stout (Wab) 16.37.
300 hurdles — 1. B. Bixler (SA) 38.85, 2. Rivas (Leo) 39.39, 3. Z. Sauder (Car) 40.15, 4. Raikes (Ebrk) 40.81, 5. Sauter (A) 40.86, 6. Stout (Wab) 41.46, 7. Reust (HN) 41.59, 8. Ja. Martin (Home) 41.68, 13. Lawrence (LL) 43.53, 15. Brace (FR) 43.79.
High jump — 1. Walls (Frk) 6-5, 2. Buroff (CH) 6-2, 3. M. Moore (Wdln) 6-1, 5t. R. Zolman (EN) and A. Meyer (A) 6, 7. Z. Collins (LP) 5-10, 8. Kelly (FR) 5-10, 10. K. Kennedy (G) 5-10, 12. Weiss (A) 5-10.
Long jump — 1. Burnett (Mar) 22-6, 2. Cu. Jones (Mar) 21-11.5, 3. D. Sanders (Ntrp) 21-11.5, 4. Rhoades (EN) 20-9.25, 5. Kinsey (Bluf) 20-5, 6. Clopton (NH) 20-3, 7. A. Meyer (A) 20-1.5, 8. Jav. Malone (FWSS) 20, 9. Hille (CH) 19-11.5, 10. Z. Collins (LP) 19-10, 11. O. Troyer (LL) 19-9.5.
Shot put — 1. M. Murphy (Blmt) 54-3, 2. Bianski (CH) 53-6, 3. Macomber (A) 52-10, 4. Riddle (Her) 50-9, 5. C. Lewis (SA) 50, 6. Villafuerte (A) 49-6, 7. Sweigart (A-M) 49-4, 8. J. King (FWNS) 48-9, 16. Clay (CN) 36.
Discus — 1. M. Murphy (Blmt) 168-2, 2. Macomber (A) 162-8, 3. Jacquay (Car) 151-4, 4. Bianski (CH) 151-2, 5. C. Lewis (SA) 149-2, 6. Hoffman (AC) 144-6, 7. Clay (CN) 141-4, 8. Wargo (Car) 140-4, 9. Lu. Baker (WN) 136-10, 14. Hood (EN) 126-4.
Pole vault — 1. Loshe (Blmt) 13, 2. Griffin (Home) 13, 3. Brill (CN) 12-6, 4. Kose (Leo) 12-6, 5. Minnich (G) 12-6, 6. Wiseman (PH) 12-6, 7. Shively (CH) 12-6, 8. I. Flora (WN) 12-6, 10. A. Sprague (EN) 12.
