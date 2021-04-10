East Noble
Coach: Jason Buchs
The Knights bring back only one player with varsity experience and it’s senior Ryan Gienger, who played at the varsity level in his sophomore season.
The first-year coach Buchs expects freshman Caden Anderson to be a force in the coming years.
The rest of roster will be made up of golfers with no varsity experience, but Buchs says this team has talent and expects to be competitive this spring.
Mitchell Bell, Mathew Kumfer, Avery Kline, Kane Sibert, Ronan Fisher, Collin Hayes, Brant McKinley, Griffin Mullins, Ryan Norden, Caden Treesh and Joseph Sorrell make up the rest of the East Noble golf roster.
Lakeland
Coach: Jon Roush
Talented youth is going to play a huge role in getting the Lakers back to their winning ways.
Sophomores Tommy Curtis and Ben Keil and freshman Nathan Keil are seasoned and well-traveled in junior golf. The Keil boys are brothers of two-time girls state qualifier Madison Keil, a Lakeland senior who will play at Valparaiso University in the fall.
“We hope to improve on the mental aspect of the game as the season goes on,” Roush said.
Roush thought of last year’s lone senior Bayley Iddings in beginning his 21st season as coach. Iddings missed playing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has two seniors setting the tone this year with their hard work in the preseason in Carson Aldrich and Luke Franke.
“I’m glad to finally be out here with the guys and try to help them succeed on the course as well as in life,” Roush said.
Central Noble
Coach: Joey Mawhorter
The Cougars have experience returning.
Senior Riley Smith, Logan Behm, Nate Robinson and Kaden Coburn all have varsity experience and hope to lead Central Noble to a successful 2021 season.
The newcomers for the Cougars are Owen Norris and Blake Weeks.
Mawhorter likes the way his team is able to manage their way to the greens, but just need to improve once they are there.
West Noble
Coach: Marc Daniel
Daniel, who is in his fifth season as the coach, has two returning letterwinners and a group of underclassmen.
Senior Brock Miller and junior Brayden Bohde are the top two golfers for the Chargers this season.
They will be joined by newcomers junior Brenden Parson and sophomores Rodrigo Melchor, Luke Schermerhorn and Andrew Torry.
Angola
Coach: Brian Miller
The Hornets have some experience on a huge roster. Seventeen guys will grow in the game of golf at various levels.
“We have a great group of kids,” Miller said. “We didn’t cut anybody. We have 12 guys who can get around the course. But we’re very inexperienced.
“We’ll see who will step up and take the lead and not look back.”
Angola lost the best golfer from a couple of years ago. Drew Dunham transferred to Columbia City for his senior year.
Senior Caleb Price is a varsity starter for his third year and is hitting the ball really well in the earlygoing. Junior Walker Blaschak was in and out of the varsity lineup as a freshman in 2019.
Sophomores Mason Gruner and Gage Hankey are young players to watch for Angola.
Fremont
Coach: Nick Herndon
The Eagles have a starting lineup that could be together for the next two seasons.
Juniors Lukas Berlew and Jake Allman have varsity experience from 2019. They will be joined by juniors Josh Sherbondy and Alex Chilenski and freshman Luke Campbell.
“We should have a pretty good starting five to compete in every match or invitational,” Herndon said.
“The biggest strength for our team is the work ethic that they have put into the offseason. Every player has improved significantly even though we didn’t have a season last year. It is very clear that they put in the time and effort to improve.”
The Eagles will look to grow in the mental game in order to be more consistent.
“Understanding the importance of having a clear head, and a short memory is key to maintaining a consistent score from match-to-match,” Herndon said.
Westview
Coach: Jeff Marchant
The Warriors almost have a brand new team for the 2021 season. They do have experience, but very little of it.
The returning golfers are juniors Carl Miller, Nathan Miller, Gramm Egli, Isaac Rogers, Bryce Barton and Zachary Miller and sophomores Evan Litwiller, Ethan Konkle, Logan Schwartz and Justin Miller.
The newcomers for Westview are juniors Landon Bennett and Elijah Hostetler and freshmen Judson Hershberger, Wade Springer, Riley Helman and Carson Brown.
“We are all looking forward to getting started this season and are hoping to have a complete season this year. We are going to be working on building confidence one match at a time and taking the positives from each match to the next one,” Marchant said.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Allison Hall
Hall moves up from coaching at the middle school golf program at Prairie Heights to replace Charlie Pettibone.
Seniors Collin Keeslar and Cameron Sailor have had varsity experience and will lead the Panthers. Freshmen Brayden Levitz and Noah Butler will move up to prominent roles at the high school with their coach.
“Being able to coach some of these underclassmen again allows me to build on a foundation that was already created in their middle school seasons.” said Hall, a Fremont High School graduate.
“Levitz has put in a lot of work over the summer months and I expect to see great things from him this season.”
DeKalb
Coach: James Fislar
Fislar made his debut with the Baron girls in the fall, and now will finally get to start with the boys with an experienced team.
Seniors Jack McComb, Will Potter and Max Oswalt will be joined by juniors Kyle Toyias, Grant McAfee, Jackson Barth, Grant Fetter and Gavin Morr. Grant Stuckey also may contribute in his first year of high school golf.
“The kids were swinging pretty well indoors,” Fislar said. “We want to go outside and work on our short games and putting. We’re going to focus on course management and scoring to begin the season.”
Hamilton
Coach: Brad Hennessey
The Marines have a young squad which will depend on its three returning golfers: Jackson Stuckey, Chase Hill and Caleb Creager.
Kody Ellert, Ryan Cool and Kyle Williams are new golfers who hope to contribute.
“We are very young so we will need to be relaxed,” Hennessey said.
Eastside
Coach: Brent Keen
The Blazers will have one of the largest rosters in school history with 16 golfers, including five girls.
Senior Kaylob Shaffer, and sophomores Ethan Kerr and Shayla Shaffer are the experienced players returning for the new coach in Keen, who moves up after coaching the Blazer junior high program for two years.
“We have a young team that should develop some intra-team competition for the varsity five,” Keen said. “Several golfers have been showing improvement with our indoor practices at our indoor golf facility.”
Keen said the Blazers are shooting for fundamental development across the board.
Garrett
Coach: Dave Demske
The Railroaders will build around three golfers who were in the varsity lineup at the end of 2019.
Seniors Colton Weimer and Noah Dapp are back with two years of experience, while Thomas Loeffler improved througout his freshman season and saw varsity time at the end.
Isaac Wright and Brady Cook are possibilities to fill the remaining two varsity slots, “but with a very young team, we are looking to create some competition to complete the varsity roster,” coach Dave Demske said.
The Railroaders had big expectations for last season with 2019 Northeast Corner Conference champion Levi Follett and Warren Joseph back as seniors, but now will go back to work after last season was wiped out by COVID. Follett is golfing at Saint Francis and Joseph is playing football at Trine.
Churubusco
Coach: Dustin Papenbrock
Churubusco is experienced, but also pretty young. Five players return for the Eagles, led by senior Tyler Miller and junior Brady Crick. They also have four newcomers.
Improving accuracy off the tee away from its home course of Eel River will be a big key to contend with teams that play on tougher courses. It will also help the Eagles be competitive in the NECC.
“This will prove to be a growing year for the Churubusco boys golf team with a bright future ahead,” Papenbrock said. “Our focus has been playing intelligent golf and using course management to minimize silly mistakes that cause big numbers on the course.”
