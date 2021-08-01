Graduation took a lot out of area’s high school girls golf teams from last year.
The better teams will be led by a quality player or two. Depth has been a luxury in recent years, and that will be no different in 2021. Fielding a full team will be tough in some spots.
Fremont Eagles
Coach: Eric Wirick, 9th season
2020: 11-3, 8-0 Northeast Corner Conference, NECC regular season champion, Angola Sectional champion, 12th East Noble Regional
Expectations remain high with five of their six players returning from last year. One of their top players graduated in Halle Taner. She will be continuing her golf career at Indiana University South Bend shortly.
Senior Katie Baker and junior Kenadee Porath are two of the area’s top players. Janessa Ritter was another girl who started all season long in 2020 while Khloe Glendening and Pressley Scott split time in the No. 5 spot of the varsity lineup.
Any improvement from the senior Ritter and the sophomores Glendening and Scott will clearly make the Eagles the team to beat in the area and cushions the blow from the fact that Fremont has no reserves to fall back on.
“As with last year, balance will be the key to this year’s success as all five positions will be expected to contribute,” Wirick said.
“My five returning letterwinners all have great work ethics. Their offseason work has resulted in steady improvement each year and I expect great things from them this year.”
Fremont opens the season with a nine-hole match at home at Lake James Golf Club against Snider Monday at 10 a.m.
DeKalb Barons
Coach: James Fislar, 2nd season
2020: 4th Angola Sectional, no team score in Northeast 8 Conference Tournament
DeKalb won’t be big on numbers but still should be competitive in the new season.
Junior Lillie Cone, the sectional individual champion and a regional qualifier last year, is back in the No. 1 slot. She was also second-team All-Northeast 8.
Junior Delaney Cox and sophomore Kaitlin Traylor are back after playing on the varsity last year.
Freshman Sophie Pfister joins the team after helping DeKalb Middle School to a conference championship in the spring.
Fislar said his team has been playing over the summer and “I’m excited to see them keep improving.”
The short game is the biggest factor, the coach believes.
“It’s just putting and chipping,” Fislar said. “They can all hit the ball pretty well. It just comes down to scoring around the green.”
The Barons begin their season on Friday with a match against South Adams at the Golf Club of the Limberlost in Geneva at 5 p.m.
Lakeland Lakers
Coach: Cassidy Roush, 5th season
2020: 13-2, 7-1 NECC, NECC Tournament champion, 4th East Noble Sectional
A new era of Laker golf will begin after what last year’s senior group accomplished to get the program jumpstarted in the first four years of its existence.
Lakeland lost four starters to graduation, including two-time state qualifier Madison Keil and other major contributors Bailey Hartsough and Sadie Edsall. Tatum Retterbush also had some big rounds throughout her Laker career.
“They have left a lasting impression that I believe our next group of ladies will continue the success of our program!” Roush said.
Even though it was only one year, Keirstin Roose also left her mark. Roose, Keil, Hartsough and Edsall were all in the sectional lineup in 2017 as freshmen and the Lakers were fifth at Cobblestone. Three of those girls are now beginning college athletic careers at the NCAA Division I level, Keil golfing at Valparaiso, Hartsough playing volleyball at Western Carolina and Roose playing softball at Coastal Carolina.
The Lakers played in the regional as a team in 2018 after being a sectional runner-up at Cobblestone. They won a tiebreaker for second over Concord and advanced out of sectional by two shots.
Senior Kylee Watkins and juniors Brooke Retterbush and Amelia Trump are returning letterwinners. Watkins was largely the fifth starter last season and was 10th in the 2020 NECC Tournament with a 93 at Garrett Country Club.
Sophomores Caitlyn Miller and Lydia Trost are newcomers and round out the rest of the Lakeland roster.
“Kylee, Brooke, Amelia, Caitlyn and Lydia have been working hard this summer to improve,” Roush said. “I am excited to see what they can do this season!”
The Lakers will open their 2021 season in the Goshen Invitational Monday at 8 a.m. at Black Squirrel, then host West Noble, East Noble and Central Noble in a nine-hole match at Heron Creek on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
West Noble Chargers
Coach: Ethan Marsh, 1st season
2020: 6th NECC Tournament, 12th East Noble Sectional
The Chargers are primed for a big turnaround.
After struggling with numbers very recently, they have nine girls golfing. They also have two girls at the top of their lineup that will make them instantly competitive in senior Maddie Bottles and junior newcomer Mackensy Mabie.
Bottles had the Chargers’ lowest score in the East Noble Sectional last year with a 96 after reaching All-NECC honorable mention status in the conference tournament at Garrett Country Club.
Mabie was a solid starter for a Columbia City team that won NE8 regular season and tournament titles and reached the regional with a runner-up finish in the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone. Then she immediately transferred to West Noble and began being a major impact player on the Charger girls basketball team a little over a month after her prep golf season ended.
“We have a good group of girls that has really enjoyed getting started this season,” Marsh said. “Very happy to have nine girls on this year’s team and look forward to their continued growth.”
Marsh, who is also West Noble’s boys basketball coach, replaced Randy Younce to lead the Charger girls golfers. Marsh is also looking for sophomore Aubrey Weigold, juniors Tori Hamman and Abigail Hawn, and senior Mikayla Nichols to contribute.
West Noble will start its season Wednesday in the nine-hole match with East Noble, Central Noble and host Lakeland at Heron Creek at 10 a.m., then will see how it will stack up in the area Saturday in the Fremont Invitational at Lake James. That will start at 9 a.m.
East Noble Knights
Coach: Jason Buchs, 1st season
2020: 7th EN Sectional, 6th NE8 Tournament
The Knights only had four girls take to the links last season, and three of them graduated. As of Friday night with one practice complete, only two girls are out golfing.
Junior Gracie Schoof returns, and Addison Meyer is new to high school golf. Buchs is hoping to get a couple more girls out over the next couple of weeks.
“We will be looking for individual success this year,” Buchs said. “We will be looking to build this program back up as we move forward in the coming year.”
EN opens its season on Wednesday in a four-team match at Heron Creek at 10 a.m.
Garrett Railroaders
Coach: Julie DePew, 2nd season
2020: 3rd NECC Tournament, 6th Angola Sectional
The Railroaders graduated their best golfer in Sarah Cooper, but the rest of their starting lineup is back. Improvement amongst the returning group will definitely make Garrett a contender for the NECC title.
Abby Weaver and Sophia Ruble are back for their senior seasons and could be a solid 1-2 punch at the top of the Railroader lineup. Weaver was a KPC Media Group All-Area selection and shot well enough to achieve All-NECC status last season. Ruble was an All-NECC honorable mention in 2020.
Senior Kaitlyn Bergman and junior Courtney Barse also return to the Garrett starting lineup.
The Railroaders will open their season in the Bellmont Invitational Tuesday at Cross Creek in Decatur. The tournament starts at 8 a.m.
Angola Hornets
Coach: Brian Miller, 2nd season
2020: 8th NECC Tournament, 9th Angola Sectional
The rebuild continues for the Hornets. They only had five players last season, and four of them graduated.
Junior Lucy Smith is the only returning player on a roster largely new to golf. There are seven girls on the team and none of them are seniors.
“The girls are great,” Miller said Saturday evening. “They have improved a lot over two days we have had practice.
“It’s about recruiting and seeing what we got to improve on.”
Angola is slated to start its season on Monday in the Homestead Invitational at Chestnut Hills in Fort Wayne. The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. The Hornets will play with Northridge and Concordia and tee off between 9:40 and 10:12 a.m.
Prairie Heights Panthers
Coach: Allison Hall, 1st season
2020: 4th NECC Tourney, 6th East Noble Sectional
The Panthers enjoyed their best season in program history under previous coach Charlie Pettibone in 2020.
With all five starters graduated, Heights is starting over under Hall. She will be familiar with many of her golfers after coaching them at Prairie Heights Middle School.
Sophomore Danessa Hoffman is the only returning player, and had some spot starts last season. Sophomore Oriyanna Grossman and freshman Serenity Mullen are the most seasoned of the newcomers.
“Combined with those ladies, we also have some fresh talent joining our team that show a lot of potential to score well on the course this season,” Hall said.
“With a young team, we have lots of room to grow this season,” she added. “I am so thrilled to be coaching the ladies this season and can not wait to see what the 2021 season holds for these girls!”
Central Noble Cougars
Coach: Jason Koontz, 1st season
2020: N/A (2021 is the program’s inaugural season)
Freshmen Kali Koontz and Kayla Keirn will be the first girls to play golf for Central Noble High School. Their first match will be on Wednesday morning at Lakeland, then they will play in their first 18-hole prep tournament Saturday in the Fremont Invitational.
Koontz and Keirn were solid in the Junior NECC Tournament this past spring. Koontz finished in sixth place and Keirn placed 11th.
Jason Koontz has coached junior high golf at Central Noble the past three years.
“I am really excited for our inaugural season here at CN,” he said. “I hope to build a program that will sustain at CN for years to come.”
Westview Warriors
Coach: Jeff Marchant, 5th season
2020: 9th NECC Tournament, 11th East Noble Sectional
Westview is hoping for a turnaround season in 2021, and the team is hopeful because it returns everyone from last year’s team.
The Warriors were led by junior Hope Haarer at last season’s sectional. She returns with classmate Ava Brown. Also back for Westview are seniors Lillian Eash, Kaylyn Gates and Hannah Klein. Sophomores Danika Yoder and Harper Klein also return.
Marchant hopes to improve on last year’s record and earn a top-three finish at the conference tournament.
The Warriors begin their season at home Monday versus Heritage.
Churubusco Eagles
Coach: Stephanie Bowers, 2nd season
2020: 7th NECC Tourney, 10th East Noble Sectional
No preseason information was made available on this year’s squad. The Eagles start their 2021 season at the South Adams Invitational Wednesday.
Sports reporters Mark Murdock and Brice Vance contributed to the story.
