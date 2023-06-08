Prep Girls Basketball Gearheart steps down at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Dale Gearheart announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that he resigned as Lakeland High School’s varsity girls basketball coach after three seasons.
Gearheart said many reasons factored in the decision. But the main reason was family.
Gearheart led the Lakers to a 45-31 record in three seasons. In his first season of 2020-21, he led the team to a 21-8 record, which tied a program record for wins in a season, a Class 3A sectional championship and a 3A regional final appearance. It was the program’s first sectional title since 1996.
Prep Cross Country/Track & Field Barkers resign at FHS
FREMONT — Troy and Jennifer Barker recently resigned as Fremont’s cross country and track and field coaches after one academic year in each of those coaching roles. Troy Barker announced that on Fremont’s varsity cross country and Track & Field page on Facebook Wednesday night.
The Barkers had young teams all the way around from Fremont track and field and cross country this past school year. They coached three regional qualifiers, all on the girls’ side, Hallie Shrewsburg in cross country last fall and track and field athletes Addy Parr in the 300-meter hurdles and Claire Foulk in the high jump this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.