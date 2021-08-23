The weekly power rankings are back after the first week of action, and the play on the field did not disappoint.
There were a few results that were surprising and a couple of games that were expected to be close and weren't.
Here's this week's power rankings.
No. 1 East Noble
Record: 1-0
Last Friday's result: 56-33 win at Plymouth
The Knights earned the No. 1 spot this week after they ran away with victory over the Rockies. East Noble's offense racked up 598 yards of total offense and totaled 473 rushing yards.
Kainon Carico led the effort with 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Carico and the rest of the Knights were running wild through the Plymouth defense, thanks to the big hog mollies up front. East Noble's offense will be dangerous all season.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 1-0
Last Friday's result: 35-0 win at Heritage
The Blazers breezed through their first game with a shutout win in Monroeville. Laban Davis will garner a lot of the headlines this season and how can he not after the type of performance he continues to have. The senior quarterback had 121 passing yards, 188 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
Eastside will be challenged this Friday when Class 1A No. 4 Adams Central comes to Butler. The Flying Jets have been a good test for the Blazers for the last six seasons, and this year's game will be one of the best in the area.
No. 3 Angola
Record: 1-0
Last Friday's result: 42-28 win at DeKalb
The first surprise of the Week 1 was the Hornets being pushed by the young Barons on Friday. It was a back-and-forth contest until Angola pulled away late.
Finley Hasselman and Tyler Call led the Hornet offense to almost 500 yards of total offense. For Angola to be successful this season, this duo will be need to be productive every week.
The Hornets are faced with another battle this week with another road game at Class 4A No. 7 Leo.
No. 4 Garrett
Record: 1-0
Last Friday's result: 21-18 double overtime win at New Haven
I'll admit when I'm wrong. I'll admit that I picked New Haven to beat Garrett in my predictions, so Friday's result surprised me.
The Railroaders showed me, at least for a week, that they will be a tough out. Chase Leech's clutch 22-yard field goal could set the tone for this team.
No. 5 Central Noble
Record: 1-0
Last Friday's result: 21-14 win over West Noble
We knew Will Hoover needed to be special for his team to have success this season. He had 192 yards and two touchdowns on Friday and could have had more, but left the game with leg cramps.
The Cougars defense was also very good, and they should be really good with the amount of experience it has. I told you on Friday that I was high on the Cougars, and they proved me right for at least one week.
Others considered: Churubusco, DeKalb, Prairie Heights and Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.