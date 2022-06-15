FORT WAYNE — Recent high school graduates Skyelar Kessler from Eastside and Alexandra German from Prairie Heights received 2022 Albright Gemlick Excellence Scholarships in a ceremony Tuesday night.
Kessler and German were two of the eight winners of $2,500 scholarships made possible by the Parkview Foundation in the names of two late SportONE physicians, doctors James E. Albright and Brett F. Gemlick.
The scholarship winners were selected for their academic excellence, academic achievement and community contributions.
Sixty-six senior student-athletes representing 29 high schools in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, four area club sports organizations and Parkview Sports Medicine Performance were nominated by the Parkview Sports Medicine athletic trainer assigned to their schools or club sports organization, or by Parkview Sports Medicine Performance specialists who train them.
Eligible student-athletes must participate in one sport their senior year and hold a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, or 9.0 on a 12.0 scale.
Kessler just led Eastside’s softball team to an Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A state championship and was named recipient of the Class 2A softball Mental Attitude Award winner. She also played basketball and volleyball for the Blazers.
Kessler graduated with a 3.99 GPA and placed in the top 10 of Eastside’s senior class. She was also involved with National Honor Society, Amnesty International, the Eastside Senior Council, Eastside Role Model Program and the Interact Club.
Kessler will attend Indiana University in Bloomington and plans on studying biology.
German took part in track and field and basketball at Prairie Heights. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA and earned Academic All-State honors.
German served as vice president of student government, was a member of the Leo Club, volunteered with Boomerang Backpacks, and was inducted into the International Thespian Society through her love of drama. She also helps with the Kendallville Apple Festival and the Prairie Heights Heritage Festival.
German will attend Trine University. She plans on studying engineering and competing in track and field.
