LIGONIER — West Noble leaned on its defense to defeat Angola 55-23 on Saturday.
The Chargers doubled up Angola 26-13 at halftime and allowed just 10 points the rest of the way.
Bradyn Barth led the way for West Noble with 16 points. Nevin Phares had 11 points, and the team’s leading scorer Austin Cripe had four points.
Adams Central 63, Fremont 48
In Berne, the Eagles (12-8) fell behind early and could never get close enough.
Gabel Pentecost led the way with 15 points for Fremont. Ethan Bock, Logan Brace and Ethan Bontrager had nine points apiece.
The Flying Jets were led by Braysen Yergler with 17 points, and Ethan Poling with 15 points. Issac Schultz had 12.
Trinity Greenlawn 53, Lakewood Park 49, 3OT
The Panthers (4-16) played their third three-overtime game this week and ended up on the losing end once again.
Mason Posey led the way for Lakewood Park with 24 points, and Cameron Hindle had 16.
In other area action, Whitko defeated Churubusco 70-43.
