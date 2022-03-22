LILBURN, Ga. — Trine University senior guard Tara Bieniewicz was selected as an NCAA Division III All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Bieniewicz was one of 10 players picked to the NCAA Division III All-America team that was announced on Tuesday and selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches at the NCAA Division III level.
Bieniewicz averaged 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in leading the 28-4 Thunder to the NCAA Division III Women’s Final Four and a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championship. The Chesterfield, Michigan, resident shot 40.5% from three-point range (85-210) and had a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Her 85 three-pointers made was fourth in the country in NCAA Division III.
Bieniewicz is the Thunder women’s basketball program’s career leader in made three-pointers with 212. She shot 40% from beyond the arc (212-530).
Bieniewicz played in 99 games in her Trine career, and started in 77 of them. She scored 979 career points.
Senior guard Kenedy Schoonveld from national champion Hope was the named the 2022 WBCA NCAA Division III Player of the Year.
