DECATUR — It’s been a minute since the DeKalb High School girls golf team took home the Northeast 8 Conference championship hardware.
But on Saturday at Cross Creek Golf Club, the Barons changed that, ending Columbia City’s three-year reign over the conference.
DeKalb also won the regular season NE8 title with a 6-1 mark. So it’s a nice double dip for the Barons and a great springboard into next week’s IHSAA sectional competition.
Norwell was second with 363 and Columbia City third with 367.
The Barons shot a 360 on Saturday at Cross Creek, led by defending NE8 individual champion Lillie Cone’s 73. That card was good enough to win individual medalist honors again.
Cone will go for a third straight sectional title next Saturday at Angola.
“I was pretty consistent today,” Cone said. “My short game was good.”
But Cone was more interested in talking about the showing put forth by her teammates. Sophomore Sophie Pfister shot an 83, good for second. Kaitlin Traylor added a 95, Delaney Cox a 109 and Bella Karch rounded out the DeKalb card with a 133.
It was a special day on the course, DeKalb coach James Fislar said. It was the Barons' first NE8 Tournament title since 2018, when they pulled off their own three-peat.
“I’m proud of our girls," Fislar said. "Lillie was consistent as usual and the other girls all contributed, playing steady golf all day.”
East Noble coach Jason Buchs, meanwhile, was very pleased with his team’s effort. The Knights shot a 470, good for sixth.
Buchs has been happy to see the way his young team developed over the course of the season, starting with mainly girls who had never played the sport before.
“We had four of our girls shoot personal bests today,” Buchs said.
Gracie Schoof led the Knights with a 101. Emma Raatz fired a 122, as did Makenna Strohm. Addison Eash added a 130, with Kendall Belschner rounding out the East Noble card with a 125.
Raatz, Strohm, Eash and Belschner had the new personal bests.
East Noble hosts the East Noble Sectional Friday at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville. DeKalb, meanwhile, travels to the Angola Sectional at Zollner Golf Course on the Trine University campus next Saturday.
