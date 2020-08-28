Volleyball
DeKalb defeats Fremont in three Wednesday
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Fremont in three games Tuesday. Scores were 25-12, 26-24, 25-19.
Paige Pettis had 10 kills, 17 digs and three aces for the Barons, and Paige Snider had 11 kills and 10 digs. Hope Moring had 19 assists, 10 digs and four kills. Lillie Cserep had 10 assists and eight digs.
Christina Yarian had four kills for the Barons, and Autumn Straw, Brenna Spangler and Olivia Fetter all had three.
Golf
Outing set for Garrett baseball, boys golf
GARRETT — Garrett High School boys golf and baseball teams are holding a golf outing and fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. at Garrett County Club.
Cost for four-person team is $260, which includes green fees, golf cart and lunch.
Optional tee box advancement and skins game are each $20 per team. Hole sponsorship is $75.
Forms are available at the Garrett County Club. Deadline is Monday, Sept. 7.
Sailing
Inland Cats end season
LAKE GEORGE — Despite the challenges of competing during a pandemic, the Inland Cat Class Sailing Association completed its 63rd season of sailboat racing last weekend.
Over six Saturdays of sailing this summer, the racers were able to complete 12 races, while dealing with lots of wind, gusty wind and not enough wind. But there was plenty of sunshine.
Trophies were awarded on Saturday at the final Inland Cat party of the season.
This year’s Gold Cup winner was Stan Parrish, with Dan Andrews coming in second and Kirsten Meyer third. The winner of the Cup Fleet, where six skippers had their best finishes over the past five years, was multiple-time champion Jack Stiefel. Second place went to Jonathan Larimore, followed by Bill Kuebbeler in third and Chris Oler fourth.
Each year, the Frankhouser Sportsmanship Award is bestowed on an individual who “epitomizes sportsmanship as related to the sport of sailboat racing...by respecting the rules, showing respect for fellow fleet members…and contributing to fleet needs that are both race and non-race related.” This year’s winner was Chris Oler, a generous and willing sailor and club member.
Postponements
A few events scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to weather.
Churubusco’s boys tennis match at Fairfield, and the boys tennis match between West Noble and Wawasee were both postponed. The Chargers-Warriors matchup was rescheduled for today at 3:45 p.m.
The girls golf match between Norwell and East Noble was postponed to next Friday, Sept. 4 at Noble Hawk.
