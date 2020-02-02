WATERLOO — DeKalb’s defense slowed Huntington North down and cut into an early lead for the Vikings Saturday night.
In turn, the Vikings’ defense threw a snag into the Barons’ attack and halted their comeback efforts.
After trailing by 14 early, the Barons cut the lead in half by halftime, then sliced it to five twice in third quarter. But Huntington North gave DeKalb just four points over a span of nearly 8 ½ minutes and pushed the lead back to double digits in an eventual 58-53 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win.
DeKalb kept the pedal down to the end and hit five threes in the final 1:34, but couldn’t overcome a deficit that had grown to as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter. The Vikings hit 12-of-18 free throws in the final stanza to stay at a safe distance.
The Vikings (6-10 overall, 2-3 NE8) put four scorers in double figures, led by junior guard Sam Thompson with 14 points. Deven Newcomb added 13, Jordan Hollowell came off the bench with 12 and Zach Hubartt scored 11.
Caleb Nixon hit four threes and scored a game-high 20 to lead the Barons (4-12, 0-5), and Evan Eshbach hit three from behind the line and finished with 11. Brantley Hickman had six assists.
Huntington North hit five threes in an early assault that resulted in a 21-7 lead after one quarter. The Barons kept the Vikings off the board for the next 5 ½ minutes, however, and with Eshbach scoring eight points in the quarter, had the lead down to 27-20 at half.
A three by Cole Richmond had DeKalb within 30-25 at the 4:26 mark of the third, but then came the long dry spell, with four points from Nixon the only DeKalb tallies. Nixon found Connor Penrod inside for a basket, but by that time Huntington North led 42-32 midway through the fourth.
Huntington North was a 41-28 winner in the junior varsity game. Donnie Wiley and Bryce Dobson both had seven points for the Barons and Landen Brown scored six.
The Vikings won the freshman game 45-35. Will Seigel had 11 points and Ethan Jordan 10 for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.