NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Both Trine University indoor track and field teams finished second in the Snow Day Invitational Friday at North Central College.
The Thunder women had 105.7 points. The host Cardinals won with 153.1 points, and Carthage, Wisconsin, was third with 71.7.
The Trine men had 133 and 1/3 points. North Central won with 160.5, and Carthage was third with 124.5.
In the women’s meet, Valerie Obear won the weight throw with a toss of 17.36 meters, which was just off her personal best.
Freshman Aubrey Larner placed second in both the high jump, clearing the bar at 4 feet, 11.75 inches, and the long jump at 16-10.5.
Trine’s highest point production on the day came in the 3,000-meter run, with underclassmen Carol Haldeman and Lydia Randolph going 1-2 in the event. Haldeman won with a personal best time of 10 minutes, 40.24 seconds, while Randolph was second in 10:47.31, taking eight seconds off her previous best. Teammate Hannah Parker was fourth in 11:18.46, a new best time for the freshman by 17 seconds.
Trine’s Amira Faulkner won the 800 in 2:27.39 and teammate Marissa Kenney finished sixth in 2:31.12, the sophomore’s personal best. Ana Parker was second in the mile run in 5:41.99.
Sophomore standout Haley Livingston placed second in the 60 hurdles in 9.21 seconds and finished fourth in the 200 at 27.63 seconds. Kennedi Sternberg placed third in the 60 dash at 8.31 seconds.
Stephanie Hartpence led a trio of top eight Thunder athletes in the 400 with a third-place finish at 1:04.45. Paige McGonigal finished fifth and Anissa Rios was eighth in the 400.
The team of Kenney, Ana Parker, Faulkner and McGonigal finished second in the 4-by-400 meter relay with a time of 4:31.28.
In the men’s meet, Jake Gladieux broke his own 60-meter hurdle record by crossing the tape in 8.18 seconds and placing second.
In the 60-meter dash final, four Trine athletes scored points in spots 3-6, led by Josh Davis in third in 6.97 seconds. Danny Vinson was fourth in 6.99 seconds, followed by Ben Williams in 7.14 seconds and William Thonn in sixth at 7.17 seconds.
Williams also won the 200 in 22.83 seconds.
Gladieux and Ryan Smith were Trine’s top performers in the 400. Gladieux finished fourth in 50.88 seconds and Smith was seventh at 53.22 seconds.
In the 800, Noah Ballard placed fifth in a personal best time of 2:02.28 and Aidan Lapp was seventh in 2:03.43. Freshman Gehrig Longe was fourth in the mile in 4:33.74.
Joseph Packard led a group of six Thunder athletes in fifth through 10th place in the 3,000. Packard finished fifth in 9:04.80.
Greysen Spohn highlighted field events for the Thunder with a second-place finish in the high jump at 6-4.25. That mark is just off the school record.
Trine also got a second-place finish from Williams in the long jump with a leap of 22-3. Senior Noah McClellan was third in the triple jump at 41-4.25.
Trine had fourth-place finishes from Alexander Lewis in the weight throw (47-11.25) and Travis Dowling in the shot put (44-10.75). Auburn freshman Blake Lude was seventh in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12 feet.
The Thunder’s 4-by-400 relay team was second overall in 3:32.86 with Ty Hoover, Blane Johnson, Patrick Boulay and Ryan Smith.
Trine athletes will be three different meets next Saturday: the Joe Banks Invitational at Ohio Northern, the Steemer Showcase at Wittenburg (Ohio) University and the Indiana University Relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.