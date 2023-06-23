KENDALLVILLE — Area high school football teams observe the four seasons.
The preseason, the regular season, the postseason and the offseason.
With the calendar in the second half of June, it’s still the offseason. But 16 northeast Indiana teams descended on Kendallville on Wednesday of this week for a major new event designed to help them get their passing game in gear for the looming 2023 season.
Parkview Sports Medicine combined with East Noble High School to host the inaugural PSM 7on7 Tournament. Eight teams gathered at the high school in the Surge Division, while eight more were at East Noble Middle School in the Thrive Division.
At East Noble High, reigning IHSAA Class 6A state runner-up Carroll defeated East Noble 28-6 in the Surge Tournament final on the arm of rising junior quarterback Jimmy Sullivan, who is already drawing Division I scholarship offers.
And over at the middle school, which also has an artificial surface, it was Fort Wayne South Side defeating Woodlan 6-0 in the Thrive tournament title game.
East Noble coach Luke Amstutz liked what he saw from his team.
“Our guys competed really well,” Amstutz said. “We have a lot of depth this year, so we were able to rotate more guys in and out.”
7-on-7 drills typically feature no linemen and minimal contact, so the focus is on allowing teams to work on their passing game, hone routes, and get quarterbacks and receivers on the same page.
Amstutz added that partnering with Parkview makes it much easier to put on such a big event.
“It’s a long day, but the kids enjoy seeing other teams,” Amstutz added. “Guys get a lot of reps, so there’s a lot of positives.”
Meanwhile, over at the middle school, Fort Wayne South Side generated more confidence in the offseason under new coach Andre Goodwell in the offseason by winning that division tournament championship game over Woodlan, coached by former East Noble assistant and former Prairie Heights varsity head coach Mike Smith. The Archers went 0-10 last season, and only won four games in the last five seasons.
West Noble played in the Thrive Division and went 4-1 on the day. The Chargers won pool play games over Birch Run, Mich. (19-6); Bryan, Ohio (28-7) and South Side 13-0. West Noble defeated Heritage 20-8 in the first round of the tournament, but lost to Woodlan in the semifinals 26-7.
“A lot of kids saw a lot of action and they made a lot of good plays,” Chargers coach Monte Mawhorter said. “The defense came a long way. We see that in our coverage stuff.
West Noble quarterback Drew Yates said, “It was fun on one hot day. We’ve had good practices every week this summer. Everybody has showed up and worked hard.”
Smith and former Knights defensive coordinator Nick Maksimchuk returned to old stomping grounds with their teams on Wednesday. Maksimchuk is getting his third season started as Birch Run’s coach.
The Panthers went 5-5 last season and reached the Division 5 state tournament in Michigan. They lost their lone playoff game at Frankenmuth 53-6. The Eagles went on to be the state runner-up, falling 10-7 to Gladwin on a last-second field goal in the Division 5 championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving weekend.
Birch Run started its trip to northeast Indiana by scrimmaging Fremont at Trine University on Tuesday. Maksimchuk graduated from Tri-State University in 2006 and had 57 tackles and two interceptions over his first three seasons for the Thunder as the program transitioned from NAIA to NCAA Division III. He then coached at Fremont for six seasons from 2008-13. He was also Angola’s defensive coordinator before returning about 20 miles northeast of where he grew up in New Lothrop, Mich.
Birch Run is just off of Interstate 75 between Flint and Saginaw.
“We had a good trip. We enjoyed the whole experience,” Maksimchuk said of him and his Panthers. “I felt Fremont and us both got better. It was fun competition against teams we don’t see and see what we can do. It was fun to be back.
“In the 19 years I was down here, I loved every bit of northeast Indiana. Luke called me and asked us to come down. It was an easy drive of three hours,” Maksimchuk added. “It’s good to see Coach (Trevor) Tipton and coach against Monte and Mike again. I’m glad East Noble and Parkview had us. It was an awesome time and we want to keep that relationship going.”
The Panthers went 1-3 in the tournament. Their only win was against Bryan, 24-8. Birch Run also lost to South Side 25-6, then fell to Woodlan 23-0 in the first round of the tournament.
The Warriors were 4-2 on the day. In pool play, they got by Heritage 8-6 and defeated Wayne Trace (Ohio) 22-12, but lost to Concordia 12-0.
The 7-on-7 thing does not totally fit what West Noble and Birch Run are about offensively. But Mawhorter and Maksimchuk enjoyed the fun letting the pigskin fly and letting their athletes loose.
Yates’ legs and workhorse running back Seth Pruitt will be big parts of what the Chargers do this fall as they look to compete for a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division championship.
“We have some big linemen,” Maksimchuk said.
