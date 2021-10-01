WATERLOO — Norwell’s powerful rushing game and stingy defense lived up to their billing Friday night at DeKalb.
The Knights rushed for 404 yards and held DeKalb to less than 100 total yards in a 42-0 Northeast 8 Conference victory on the Barons’ homecoming.
Luke Graft ran 13 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Norwell (6-1 overall, 4-1 NE8). One of his scores was an 80-yard run immediately following a missed field goal attempt by the Barons late in the first half.
Jon Colbert rushed for 87 yards and a TD, and also scored on defense with a pick six on the first play after Norwell’s first touchdown.
The Knights, who have lost only to Leo, went 42 yards in 13 plays on their first possession after halftime, scoring on a 1-yard run by Trey Bodenheimer with 5:27 left in the third quarter. The extra point made it 35-0, and the rest of the game was played with a running clock under the IHSAA mercy rule.
DeKalb (1-6, 1-4) had two sustained possessions in the first half. A 23-yard strike from Tegan Irk to Logan Shultz-Montoya, who had six catches for 57 yards, helped the Barons reach midfield early in the second quarter, but they stalled there.
On their next possession, the Barons kept the ball for 12 plays, moving from their 29 to the Norwell 7. Mitch Snyder had runs of 11 and 9 yards, and Irk found Derek Overbay for an 11-yard gain to the Norwell 7.
The Knights stiffened, however, and a Baron field goal attempt was wide.
Coming off a shutout of East Noble last week, the Knights drove 79 yards in 10 plays on their opening possession of the game, with Graft going over from the 3 to open the scoring. Austin DeLeon was 6-of-6 in extra points.
On the next play, Colbert stepped in front of an Irk pass and dashed 25 yards untouched to the end zone, and Norwell had doubled its lead.
