GULF SHORES, Ala. — One last chance for a dream finish, and Isaac Brown made it come true.
The DeKalb graduate cleared 2.14 meters — or 7 feet, one-quarter inch — in the high jump at the NAIA Championships last week to take the national title. He became Grace College’s first-ever national champ.
The height was his best ever. Another competitor matched it on his second attempt, making Brown the winner with fewer misses. Before that jump, Brown cleared 2.11 meters (6-11), tying his previous PR.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” Brown said. “Going to Grace the past four years and being on the track team, I always had the dream of winning and jumping 7 feet. It was emotional that I got to achieve that in the final meet of my career.”
He went for 2.17 meters (7-1 1/2), but missed, barely nudging the bar on his last try.
Brown, who also placed 14th in the javelin for the Lancers, competed in his seventh national meet. He was the national runner-up as a sophomore in the NAIA indoor championships.
He said his national title took a while to sink in.
“The next day when I woke up, I thought ‘I just accomplished something that was amazing,’” Brown said.
Brown was a four-time sectional and regional high jump champion while at DeKalb. He was third in the state as a junior.
He also long jumped and ran both hurdles races. In this senior season of 2018, he was a triple sectional champ, taking first in both hurdles events along with the high jump.
High jump was his ultimate choice.
“I thought I was better at that than the other ones. Also, it doesn’t require nearly as much running as some of the other events,” he added with a laugh.
His goal of a national title was first and foremost in his mind for the national meet.
“I felt I was super-focused during the competition. My adrenaline was super high for some reason,” he said. “Also having my teammates and my coach there cheering me on, it just helped me jump higher.”
He had been struggling leading up to the championships.
“We had three or four meets before the NAIA nationals, and I did not jump well at all,” Brown said. “It was kind of frustrating. I’m a person who’s really competitive so I really don’t like losing.
“I think it just kind of lit a fire. I just did not want to lose no matter what. That helped me do my best at the NAIA meet.”
To clear a bar that’s set higher than you are tall, everything has to be perfect.
“Mentally you have to be there,” Brown said. “When I get to my mark to start my run-up, I have to stay on my curve. You have to have lean, you have to have good speed going into it, you have to stick to your actual runway that your steps are made for.
“When you’re going to jump and you push off the ground, you have to wait until you’re up high enough, then you start doing your arc over the bar.”
Brown picked up the javelin only last season, and won the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association title.
“This year I just kept working at it. It was fun,” Brown said. “Our team probably needed it a little bit just for points for the meets we go to.”
Married last year, Brown is set to begin work for an engineering company in the area. Being part of the track team tops his memories from Grace.
“Growing relationships on the track team has always been a big part of what made track enjoyable,” he said. “The coaching also made it enjoyable. Also being able to represent Grace at the bigger track meets and all the other track meets as well, and doing my best in every single one of them.”
