ANGOLA – Junior AJ Hersel gave his Angola senior teammates a senior night to remember Tuesday with a goal from long range with 56 seconds left to give the Hornets a 3-2 victory over Garrett in a matchup of two of the top boys soccer teams in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Hersel looped a straightaway shot over the extended arms of a leaping Railroader freshman goalkeeper Braydon Kennedy from around 30 yards out.
“We had good ball movement. The bench intensity was way up,” Angola coach Nathan Wilz said. “We did not want to have two losses in the conference.”
The Hornets (4-2-1 overall) are tied for second place in the NECC with Garrett (5-2-1 overall) at 3-1. They are both a half-game behind Central Noble (3-0 NECC), who achieved an historic victory over West Noble in a shootout Tuesday in Albion. The Chargers are 2-1 in conference play.
At Angola, seniors Brenden Bowen and Bryce Dailey scored for the Hornets. Dailey scored on a free kick 2 minutes, 16 seconds into the second half to put his team up 2-1.
“We kept to our game plan and did not make silly mistakes,” Wilz said.
Freshman Chase Leech scored both Railroader goals, including the tally to tie it at 2 with 9:13 gone in the second half.
Graydon Clingan and Dylan Raymond each had an assist for Garrett. Kennedy made 16 saves in goal.
Railroader coach Doug Klopfenstein said on Twitter @GarrettBSoccer after the match that he was proud of his team’s effort.
Twelve Hornets were honored on senior night: Dailey, Bowen, Leo Lozano Vargas, Zane Butler, Dalton Ball, Jack McClure, Joel Knox, Kane Wagner, Sam Adamson, Jayden Nafziger, Will Krebs and goalkeeper Airoh Cassady.
