GARRETT — Colton Weimer is described as an ambassador for wrestling and willing to put team first.
Recently, with several family members present, he put himself front and center, signing to wrestle and study environmental science at Adrian College.
“I’m very blessed and happy that they could be here,” Weimer said. “I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for them.”
Weimer said Adrian’s academic offerings were the deciding factor in his selection.
“It was more of the academic side,” he said. “I visited a lot of schools. I want to get into environmental science, and (Adrian) has a great program for that.”
Weimer said Adrian’s wrestling coach likes that he is a smaller lightweight, and could wrestle for four years at 125 pounds.
To prepare for college wrestling, Weimer plans to get in the weight room and improve his mat technique.
“Colton’s always been a good leader for the little kids in our program, an ambassador for the sport,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said.
“This year, he made a cut he didn’t have to, but he did it for the team,” he said. “It’s going to be nice where he can grow into a weight class in college.
“We’re going to miss him a lot at Garrett, but I’m excited that he wanted to continue to wrestle,” Kraus continued. “We’ve been wanting kids to wrestle at the next level, and we’ve had a couple of kids do it the last couple of years who have done it. I’m glad he followed suit and is doing it as well.”
Kraus is hopeful more Railroaders will pursue college wrestling.
“Kids are realizing they can do it now,” Kraus said. “You don’t have to just do it for four years. If you can do it at the next level, do it. It’s an eight-year span of your life that you don’t get back.
“I’m really glad he’s doing it, and I think that will definitely encourage more kids to do it as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.