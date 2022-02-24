AUBURN — Gymnasts from Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics gym competed in the 2022 Walk of Fame meet at Kruse Auction Park on Feb. 5.
The TSG Level 4, 5 and 6 all finished first.
Winning individual events were Fort Wayne’s Brooklyn Tanner all-around in Level 6, Angola’s Piper Hasselman on the vault and floor exercise at Level 6, Angola’s Olivia Conklin on the floor and on the balance beam at Level 6, Angola’s Brooke Clark on the vault at Level 6, Angola’s Alexis Conklin on the floor at Level 5, Howe’s Kylie Phillips on the floor in Level 4, Hamilton’s Brylee Nickols on the vault in Level 4, Angola’s Elise Baker all-around on Level 4, Waterloo’s Elizabeth Swick on the uneven bars at Level 3, Hamilton’s Natalei Patton all-around at Level 3, Hamilton’s Ryleigh Lingo on the floor in Level 3 and Emmerson Mallory of Sturgis, Michigan, on the bars and the floor at Level 3.
Walk of Fame Meet
Tri-State Gymnastics Feb. 5 results
Level 2
Grace DeLancey (hometown, Angola) — Vault, 8.4 (13th place); uneven bars, 6.1 (15th); balance beam, 8.45 (14th); floor exercise, 8.475 (14th); all-around, 31.425 (14th).
Emmylou Ellert (Angola) — Vault, 8.3 (15th); uneven bars, 6.5 (14th); balance beam, 7.6 (15th); floor exercise, 8.65 (13th); all-around, 31.05 (15th).
Nevaeh Fraley (Angola) — Vault, 8.675 (11th); uneven bars, 7 (13th); balance beam, 8.8 (11th); floor exercise, 9.2 (11th); all-around, 33.675 (13th).
Reagan Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (tied for 3rd); uneven bars, 8.6 (16th); balance beam, 8.4 (14th); floor exercise, 9.025; all-around, 36 (tied for 11th).
Avery Himebaugh (Coldwater, Michigan) — Vault, 8.95 (5th); uneven bars, 9.2; balance beam, 8.95; floor exercise, 8.075; all-around, 35.175 (15th).
Kelynn Kleeberg (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.175 (6th); uneven bars, 9.325 (2nd); balance beam, 8.875 (9th); floor exercise, 9.275 (9th); all-around, 36.65 (4th).
Addi Steury (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.9 (11th); uneven bars, 8.7 (15th); balance beam, 8.775 (11th); floor exercise, 9.25 (10th); all-around, 35.625 (13th).
Chloe Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.75 (7th); uneven bars, 8.825 (8th); balance beam, 9.125 (7th); floor exercise, 8.35 (15th); all-around, 35.05 (12th).
Lynlee Werling (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (8th); uneven bars, 9.1 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 8.85 (10th); floor exercise, 8.95 (15th); all-around, 36 (tied for 11th).
Level 3
Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.675 (8th); uneven bars, 9.025 (5th); balance beam, 8.825 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.175 (6th); all-around, 35.7 (3rd).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.95 (5th); uneven bars, 8.9 (9th); balance beam, 8.875 (6th); floor exercise, 9.525 (2nd); all-around, 36.25 (7th).
Alexis Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 8.725 (8th); uneven bars, 9.4 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 9 (5th); floor exercise, 9.425 (3rd); all-around, 36.55 (4th).
Addelyn Karnes (Orland) — Vault, 8.7 (7th); uneven bars, 8.05 (10th); balance beam, 8.075 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 9.35 (2nd); all-around, 34.175 (8th).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.8 (5th); uneven bars, 9.225 (3rd); balance beam, 8.45 (6th); floor exercise, 9.025 (7th); all-around, 35.5 (5th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.725 (5th); uneven bars, 9.1 (6th); balance beam, 8.85 (6th); floor exercise, 9.55 (1st); all-around, 36.225 (4th).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 8.9 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.425 (1st); balance beam, 8.675 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.475 (1st); all-around, 36.475 (2nd).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.7 (6th); uneven bars, 9.3 (4th); balance beam, 8.475 (8th); floor exercise, 9.325 (4th); all-around, 35.8 (6th).
London Osting (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.6 (10th); uneven bars, 8.5 (11th); balance beam, 7.9 (10th); floor exercise, 9 (10th); all-around, 34 (11th).
Ava Pant (Angola) — Vault, 8.65 (10th); uneven bars, 9.175 (6th); balance beam, 8.95 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.05 (tied for 8th); all-around, 35.825 (9th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.1 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.35 (tied for 1st); balance beam, 9.425 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.5 (2nd); all-around, 37.375 (1st).
Elizabeth Swick (Waterloo) — Vault, 9.05; uneven bars, 9.35 (tied for 1st); balance beam, 8.575 (7th); floor exercise, 9.275 (5th); all-around, 36.325 (3rd).
Ryleigh Adams — Vault, 8.825 (4th); uneven bars, 8.95 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 7.025 (10th); floor exercise, 8.875 (8th); all-around, 33.675 (10th).
Level 4
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 9.325 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9.325 (1st); balance beam, 9.1 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.3 (2nd); all-around, 37.05 (1st).
Anna Crankshaw (Angola) — Vault, 9.25 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.825 (3rd); balance beam, 9 (6th); floor exercise, 9.4 (2nd); all-around, 36.475 (2nd).
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.175 (4th); uneven bars, 7.7 (10th); balance beam, 8.9 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.275 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 35.05 (5th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 7.85 (9th); balance beam, 8.2 (7th); floor exercise, 9 (10th); all-around, 34.15 (7th).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.325 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 8.6 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.5 (6th); floor exercise, 9.275 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 35.7 (tied for 3rd).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Uneven bars, 9 (2nd); balance beam, 8.65 (5th); floor exercise, 9.4 (1st); all-around, 27.05 (11th).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 8.85 (9th); uneven bars, 8.6 (6th); balance beam, 9.075 (5th); floor exercise, 9.325 (3rd); all-around, 35.85 (4th).
Level 5
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.125 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.8 (2nd); balance beam, 8.8 (6th); floor exercise, 9.35 (1st); all-around, 36.075 (2nd).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8.5 (3rd); balance beam, 9.025 (4th); floor exercise, 9.225 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 35.75 (4th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 9.25 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.25 (6th); balance beam, 9.25 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.2 (4th); all-around, 35.95 (3rd).
Level 6
Elle Armstrong (Angola) — Vault, 8.825 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.55 (3rd); balance beam, 8.65 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 35.325 (2nd).
Brooke Clark (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (1st); uneven bars, 7.85 (4th); balance beam, 8.075 (5th); floor exercise, 9.35 (4th); all-around, 34.325 (5th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.75 (5th); uneven bars, 7.9 (3rd); balance beam, 9.225 (1st); floor exercise, 9.6 (1st); all-around, 35.475 (2nd).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (1st); uneven bars, 8.85 (2nd); balance beam, 7.6 (5th); floor exercise, 9.375 (1st); all-around, 34.975 (3rd).
Macy Newhard (Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.15 (4th); balance beam, 7.825 (4th); floor exercise, 9.25 (4th); all-around, 34.125 (4th).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.9 (4th); uneven bars, 9.125 (1st); balance beam, 8.95 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.475 (3rd); all-around, 36.45 (1st).
Level 7
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.275 (2nd); uneven bars, 7.2 (11th); balance beam, 8.3 (8th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 7th); all-around, 34.025 (11th).
Brooke Miller (Fremont) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 8.725 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 8.075 (10th); floor exercise, 8.675 (13th); all-around, 34.575 (8th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 8.95 (8th); uneven bars, 8.4 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 9.075 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.275 (6th); all-around, 35.7 (3rd).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.65 (12th); uneven bars, 7.9 (11th); balance beam, 8.5 (7th); floor exercise, 9 (11th); all-around, 34.05 (10th).
Level 8
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.4 (2nd); balance beam, 8.25 (4th); floor exercise, 8.25 (5th); all-around, 35.05 (3rd).
Hannah Sweitzer — Vault, 8.55 (5th); uneven bars, 6.2 (5th); balance beam, 8.225 (5th); floor exercise, 9.275 (4th); all-around, 32.25 (5th).
