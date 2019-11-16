ANGOLA — Maury Waugh made an impact on thousands of college football players over an 58-year coaching career. Especially on his final day on the sidelines or in the coaching booth upstairs.
For the final time Saturday, Troy Abbs’ 82-year-old best friend called seniors by their first names for the first time in their college careers after a football season came to an end. Waugh, who coaches Trine’s middle linebackers, punters and kickers, coached in his final game in the Thunder’s 29-3 victory over Kalamazoo.
“My baseball coach in college, Dick Naylor, said to me that three people outside of your family is going to make a big impact on your life,” said Abbs, Trine’s head coach. “No doubt Coach Waugh is one of those three.
“No doubt we played the way we did because we played for him.”
Waugh coached at 12 different college institutions in his 58 seasons. His longest stint was the the 10 seasons at Trine. That is a season more than the run he had as an assistant at Northwestern for Dennis Green.
“I’m sad that it ended, but I’m happy that it happened,” Waugh said.
“I’m grateful that Coach (Matt) Land and Coach Abbs gave me the opportunity. They coach football the right way,” Waugh continued. “I love the kids and cherished every minute.”
Waugh was tough, yet endearing. Junior placekicker Ryan Hibbets returned to campus for preseason camp wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Waugh on the front.
“Coach Waugh is a reason I’m doing what I’m doing. Coach Waugh is the reason I stayed in school,” Trine assistant coach and former Thunder safety Robert Riley said. “Coach Waugh is one of the best people in my life.”
He is a colon cancer survivor. That is tough, and connected with Abbs, who lost his father Scott to that dreaded disease in 2004. “He has been a helpful influence,” a welled-up Abbs said of Waugh.
“If football coach was in the encyclopedia, Coach Waugh’s picture would be there,” Abbs continued. “He is tough as nails on kids, but kids love him because of it. He has a great sense of humor behind that toughness.”
Waugh was an assistant coach at the University of Saint Francis for five seasons before coming to Trine. He was special teams coordinator for Kevin Donley for four of those seasons as the Cougars rose to power in the NAIA.
Waugh was a head coach at Lake Forest, Illinois, College after leaving Northwestern. He also led the football programs at Iowa colleges Dubuque and Simpson.
