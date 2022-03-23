Prep Boys Basketball Rob Yoder named an Indiana All-Star assistant coach
INDIANAPOLIS — The coaching staff for the Indiana boys All-Star team was announced on Tuesday.
Former Westview coach Rob Yoder was selected as an assistant coach. He’ll assist South Bend Adams coach Chad Johnston, who was named the head coach. The other assistant selected was Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch
Yoder was hired after Ed Bentley was fired after one year as head coach. Yoder was the Warriors coach from 2004-20 before leaving the post the first time.
In 18 seasons at the helm of the Warriors, Yoder was 310-141 with nine sectional titles, four regionals and one semi-state championship.
The Indiana All-Stars play the Kentucky All-Stars at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky., on Friday, June 10. The teams will play again at Southport Fieldhouse the next day.
CN’S Essegian, Gard named IBCA Top Nominees
Central Noble seniors Connor Essegian and Logan Gard were named top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award for their efforts in the Class 2A North Semi-State game against Carroll (Flora) Saturday at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Prep Gymnastics Evans, Shoemaker named Academic All-State
INDIANAPOLIS — Seniors Ashtyn Evans from Angola and Taylor Shoemaker from West Noble were named to the 2021-22 Academic All-State Gymnastics team by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Prep Swimming EN trio honored for academics
INDIANAPOLIS — East Noble’s Lily Meyer and Kylee Savoie were named the 2021-22 Swimming Academic All-State Team by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association last month.
Knight Megan Stein was honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State team by the ICGSA.
College Volleyball Hofmeister honored by MCVL
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University sophomore Ted Hofmeister was named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for last week’s efforts.
Hofmeister had 33 kills in two conference road matches last week as the Thunder went 1-1.
College Golf Trine’s KSB Golf Outing scheduled for April 29
ANGOLA — Trine University will host its sixth annual Ketner School of Business Golf Outing at Zollner Golf Course on April 29, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Supporting sport and golf management students at the university, the event is organized by the senior Sport Management Capstone class and Tee it Up Trine. Registration, which is $100 per player or $400 per team, includes a box lunch, dinner, silent auction and prizes for the top three teams.
Players also can compete for prizes in on-course games including longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt.
Those not interested in playing golf can support the effort by becoming a sponsor or prize donor. Sponsorships begin at only $100 and include opportunities to present a business to the Trine and Angola golfing communities.
All proceeds from the KSB Open go toward covering costs for student opportunities including career fairs, networking events and class projects.
To sign up or learn more about the event, visit alumni.trine.edu/ksb-golf-outing or contact Brandon Podgorski, associate professor of sports management, at 665-4599 or podgorskib@trine.edu.
