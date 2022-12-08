WATERLOO — DeKalb was making a strong run in the fourth quarter, but the Snider defense made it melt away quickly.
Having erased most of an 11-point deficit, the Barons had the ball taken away on four straight possessions, resulting in an 8-0 run by the Panthers, who regained command for a 51-43 boys basketball victory Wednesday.
"We were down by four and then we had four turnovers in a row," DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. "We were (4-of-8) at the line (in the fourth quarter), and we could have been tied if we had made free throws.
"We made some long passes that were ill-advised. We made some bad decisions with the ball and tried to split people. We let them get all over us."
Caden Pettis scored twice off long inbounds passes. Braiden Boyd scored off a spinning move in the lane and Kiefer Nagel hit 2-of-3 free throws after being fouled on a three-point try, making it 43-39 with 3:03 to go.
Landen Fry scored on a power move to the basket for the Panthers, then hit a reverse layup off a feed from Keron Billingsley to quickly double the margin to eight. Ke'drell Billingsley followed with a basket and then hit two free throws, pushing the lead to 51-39 in the final minute.
Ke'drell Billingsley had 17 points and Keron Billingsley had 14 to pace Snider. Pettis scored a game-best 19 for DeKalb (0-4) and Donnie Wiley added 10.
The same had happened to DeKalb near the end of the first half. Pettis' three-point play and feed to Wiley for a slam helped the Barons bite into an eight-point deficit. They rallied for a brief 19-17 lead on an Alex Leslie basket with 1:55 to go until intermission.
The Panthers answered with a 12-0 run that bookended the end of the first half and the start of the second. Three straight baskets sent them to the locker room with a 23-19 lead, and Qualyn Clopton and Keron Billingsley exchanged assists to each other for threes to start the third quarter and the lead was 10.
Snider hit four threes in the quarter, and then got a three-point play off a steal from Ke'drell Billingsley to lead 38-27 early in the fourth.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 51-43. Brady Culler had 13 points, Bowen Minehart scored 12 and Will Weber added 10 for the Barons.
Snider was a 63-45 winner in the freshman game. Connor Schmidt had 17 points to pace DeKalb, and Nolan Sonnenberg and Graden Pepple each scored seven.
