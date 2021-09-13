Last week was a big week for the teams in my power rankings. We had No. 1 versus No. 4, and the rest of the teams won in convincing fashion.
This week, No. 1 takes on No. 5, and another team has its biggest game on its schedule.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 4-0, 1-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 20-13 win at Churubusco
The Blazers had to battle to the very end once again to earn a victory over a ranked Class 1A team. Eastside made more big plays against the Eagles, and its defense stepped up in crucial moments.
Coach Todd Mason wants his team to have that killer instinct. They’re working on it but are still showing they can make plays when they have to.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 3-0, 2-0 NE8
Last Friday’s result: 45-7 win at DeKalb
Not much more to say about the Knights. They’re good. Really good. They can score at will. I’ll have a lot more to say after the game of the week in the KPC area when Leo comes to Kendallville Friday.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 4-0, 1-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 28-0 victory over Prairie Heights
Coach Hayden Kilgore said it was ugly. Outgaining a team 378-58 looks pretty enough to me, but that’s compared to what I see on a daily basis around the barnyard and the offices of KPC.
Quarterback Tyler Shisler is making more plays on offense for the Cougars, which takes a lot of the work off Will Hoover’s shoulders and makes the unit more dynamic.
No. 4 Churubusco
Last week: 4
Record: 2-2, 0-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 20-13 loss against Eastside
The Eagles were in it until the end, which is a lot better result than last year’s 26-0 loss to the Blazers. Churubusco has to clean up its mistakes and has plenty of time to do so. A loss greatly hurts their chances at conference title, but there are still goals to be accomplished.
No. 5 Garrett
Last week: 5
Record: 3-1, 1-0 NECC
Last Friday’s result: 28-0 win at Lakeland
The Railroaders bounced back with dominant defense performance against the Lakers. Garrett turned over Lakeland seven times and were pretty balanced on offense. Trey Richards had himself quite a night with six catches for 84 yards and three touchdowns, and he had one of his team’s five interceptions on defense.
Others considered: Angola.
