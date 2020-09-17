We’re at the midway point of the season. The pressure is turned up, the lights shine brighter and the games get bigger.
After each team faced a big challenge last week, East Noble and Leo face off this week in a game that will go a long way in deciding the Northeast 8 Conference.
This NE8 showdown, plus the Barons returning to action and a battle for the Train Trophy highlight Week 5 in high school football.
East Noble at Leo
Records: East Noble 3-1, 1-0 Northeast 8; Leo 3-1, 1-0 NE8
Media: WAWK 94.3 and 95.5 FM
Last meeting: The Knights beat the Lions 14-7 in last year’s Class 4A Sectional Championship on Nov. 8, 2019
The Knights can’t have an emotional letdown after a dramatic loss last week against Penn. Leo could be told the same after a big 35-8 win over New Haven.
East Noble is pretty beat up in key spots. It’s been without Rowan Zolman for a couple of weeks, quarterback Dalton Stinson missed last week due to illness and Damien Williams left last week’s game with a hand injury.
If Stinson is still out, the Knights should feel comfortable because Cole Schupbach stepped in and played pretty well last week. He was 17-of-30 passing for 172 yards, and he ran for 81 more.
Regardless of who the starting quarterback is, the East Noble offense will be going up against one of the best defenses in the conference. Leo has allowed 10.5 points per game and has recorded two shutouts this season. Michael O’Brien and Dallen Wirtz are the top two tacklers for the Lions.
The Knights will have to stop the run against Leo. The Lions lined up in a T-formation last week with three running backs and will be running behind Landen Livingston, who has received multiple Division-I offers, including Indiana, Michigan State and Purdue.
Kaeden Miller is the team’s top rusher. He went for 134 yards and three touchdowns’ last week. He also had an 83-yard punt return for another score.
Ethan Crawford, Jackson Barbour and Tanner Jackson are all running threats as well.
Angola at Lakeland
Records: Angola 2-0, 1-0 NECC Big School division; Lakeland 1-3, 0-1 NECC Big
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook. lagwanamedia.com (also on YouTube)
Last meeting: Hornets won 35-12 in Angola on Sept. 20, 2019
The Lakers got jumped by Garrett in the first half and got nicked up along the way in a 39-18 road loss to the Railroaders last week. Angola will be a much larger challenge.
Tucker Hasselman has run for six touchdowns and thrown three touchdown passes in the Hornets’ first two games while Angola has nine takeaways on defense.
Fremont at Central Noble
Records: Fremont 2-2; Central Noble 2-2, 1-0 NECC Small School division
Media: wawk.com, Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook
Last meeting: Eagles won 20-17 in Fremont on Sept. 20, 2019
It will be an intriguing matchup of athletic senior quarterbacks, Kameron Colclasure for Fremont and Sawyer Yoder for Central Noble. Both are playmakers, and completing close to 50% of their passes, but they have both made some mistakes.
Colclasure has rushed for 409 yards and six touchdowns and completed 18 of 38 passes for 245 yards, but he has thrown eight interceptions compared to one touchdown pass.
Yoder has completed 22 of 47 passes for 300 yards. Eighty-two of his 106 rushing yards came on a big TD run in the season opener at West Noble. He has thrown five interceptions compared to two touchdown passes.
The X-factors could be in the backfield in senior Carson Flynn for the Eagles and bruising junior Will Hoover for the Cougars. Flynn has rushed for 357 yards at 6.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns.
Hoover has run for 158 yards at 4.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns. He can take a toll on the Eagle defense if he is rolling downhill. Fairfield rolled downhill on Fremont last week in a 44-13 Falcon win.
The Eagles might be healthier up front than the Cougars are, but Fremont has not won at Central Noble since 2012. Dating back to 2010, the Eagles have only won seven road games, and three of those were against Prairie Heights.
Prairie Heights at Churubusco
Records: Prairie Heights 0-4, 0-1 NECC Small; Churubusco 2-2, 0-1 NECC Small
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last meeting: Eagles won 44-19 in Brushy Prairie on Sept. 20, 2019
Youth and inexperience has shown for Churubusco against quality opponents. Against teams more at their level, the Eagles have imposed their will. The Panthers are more at ‘Busco’s level and will need to match its physicality and minimize their mistakes in order to have a chance to win on the road.
Junior Hunter Bianski leads Churubusco in tackles with 37. That includes 23 assists and 11.5 tackles for loss. He will be a difficult matchup for Heights.
The Panthers have been bit by injuries to leading players over the first four games. That’s tough to overcome for a roster with numbers in the low 30s.
Eastside at Garrett
Records: Eastside 4-0, Garrett 1-2
Last meeting: Blazers won 28-8 in Butler on Sept. 20, 2019
Media: Streamed on YouTube. Search EHS Blazers to access; @TheHawk955; @IHSAA1; @INFBCoaches
The Train Trophy is on the line Friday when these cross-DeKalb County rivals meet.
It’s homecoming week in Garrett, and the Railroaders would love nothing better than snatching the hardware from Eastside, who enters the game ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Class 2A polls.
The Railroaders picked up their first win of the season in handling Lakeland 39-18. The Blazers posted their second straight shutout, beating Churubusco 26-0.
Running back Kolin Cope ran for 178 yards against the Lakers. Freshman quarterback Aaden Lytle completed 12-of-16 passes for 112 yards. Brady Cook is Garrett’s top receiver with 11 catches for 141 yards.
On defense, Seth VanWagner leads Garrett with 21 total tackles, including three for losses. Trey Richards has 20 tackles, including two for losses.
Blazer quarterback Laban Davis has completed 40-of-66 passes for 788 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions. On the ground, he leads the team with 262 yards. Matt Firestine has run for 212 yards.
Eastside’s top receivers are Gavin Wallace (13 catches, 261 yards), Lane Burns (7 catches, 190 yards) and Wade Miller (8 for 174).
On defense, junior Kyler Bibbee and senior Lane Cleckner lead the Blazers with 38 total tackles each. Sophomore Dax Holman has 37 total tackles, including four for losses. Senior Phoenix Smyth has 3.5 tackles for losses.
Columbia City at DeKalb
Records: Columbia City 4-0, 2-0 NE8; DeKalb 0-1
Last meeting: DeKalb won 29-14 in a Class 4A sectional game Oct. 25, 2019
Media: Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network channel
DeKalb finally returns to the field after a three-week absence due to COVID issues. The Barons have been idled since a 55-18 loss at Angola in the season opener in which they helped a strong Hornet team too much with five turnovers.
They’ll be greeted by the team with the most points and most yards in the Northeast 8. The Eagles, who routed Huntington North 45-21 last week, are led by junior quarterback Greg Bolt, a two-year starter. They average just less than 40 points and 400 yards of offense per game.
Bolt has completed 56% of his passes for 833 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also averages more than 8 yards per run and has scored six times. The Eagles have some of the conference’s leading receivers in seniors Garrett Geiger (15 catches, 272 yards, 7 TDs) and T.J. Bedwell (17 receptions, 238 yards), and junior Hunter Herron (nine catches, 258 yards).
Fairfield at West Noble
Records: Fairfield 3-0; West Noble 0-4, 0-1 NECC Big
Last meeting: The Chargers won 38-6 at the Falcons on Sept. 20, 2019.
West Noble needs a lot of things to go right to be on the winning side of this one. It has been unable to generate any points in the last three weeks, and it has been unable to prevent points being scored by its opponents.
The Chargers will have to stop Fairfield senior Cory Lantz, who leads his team with 231 rushing yards and six touchdowns. If West Noble does slow him down, there are a couple of other options for the Falcons.
Dalton Cripe, Carson Abraham and Quinn Kitson have all shown the capability of breaking off big runs.
Lantz can throw as well, but don’t expect him to do it very often. He threw two touchdown passes against Fremont last week.
Offensively, West Noble just needs to find something that works. Not only to put points on the board, but for a morale boost as well.
