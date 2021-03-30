Prep Softball
Antal no-hits ECA
EMMA — Alexys Antal threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Westview’s 12-0 win over Elkhart Christian Academy on Monday.
Antal did not walk a batter. One Eagle reach base on an error. Antal also hit two doubles and reached base on an error.
Bri Caldwell and Hope Bortner each had two hits, two runs and two runs batted in for the Warriors (2-0 before Tuesday). Hailee Caldwell walked twice and scored twice.
Lakers win first game of season at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Lakeland won its first game of the season Monday, defeating Wawasee 17-12.
The Lakers (1-2 before Tuesday) had 20 hits. Luci Cook was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two runs batted in for Lakeland. Keirstin Roose hit a solo home run, her fourth of the season. Abbie McNamara and Kendyl Arroyo drove in three runs each.
Laker freshman Kaitlyn Keck was 3-for-4 with a walk, her second home run of the season, four runs scored and two RBIs. She also allowed one earned run on three hits in three and a one-third innings to save the win for classmate Cassidi Parham.
Lakeland falls to RaidersLAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Northridge 15-5 on Tuesday.
Keirstin Roose hit a two-run homer in the Lakers’ four-run third inning. That was Roose’s fifth round tripper of the season.
Breanna Lovelace singled and walked for Lakeland (1-3). Cassidi Parham started pitching and took the loss. The Raiders had 15 hits and two home runs.
Chargers tie Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble and Wawasee played to a 6-6 tie Tuesday.
The Warriors scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie it, and the game ended after that due to darkness.
Kacee Click had two hits and drew a walk for the Chargers. She pitched the first six innings and struck out seven. Wawasee was held to three hits for the game.
Prairie Heights wins battle of Panthers
AUBURN — Prairie Heights improved to 2-0 on the season with an 11-4 win over Lakewood Park Tuesday.
Kalli Aaron led Heights with three hits, including a home run and a double with two runs batted in. Renae Meek, Haylee Henderson and Bre Walter each had two hits in the win.
In the circle, Kiana Alleshouse went 5 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and allowed zero runs.
Mackenzie Shepherd had two RBIs for Lakewood Park. Maddie Miller tossed all seven for LPCS and struck out two.
Westview edged by Goshen
GOSHEN — The Redhawks scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on in the top of the seventh to defeat Westview 3-2 Tuesday.
Hope Bortner had the lone hit for the Warriors, and Savanna Strater and Bre Caldwell each had two steals.
In the circle, Alexys Antal went six innings, allowed three runs, walked two and struck out 13 Goshen hitters.
Liz Ramirez tossed five innings for the Redhawks and allowed just one run on one hit with seven putouts.
Prep Baseball
Cougars win season opener against CC
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble started its season with a 17-7 victory over Columbia City Monday.
Dylan Eggl pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five for the Cougars. He also had three hits with the bat and drove in four runs.
Freshman Jaxon Copas had three hits and drove in five runs for CN. Will Hoover had four hits. Jackson Hoover was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out six in four and one-third innings.
Lakers too much for Elkhart Christian
ELKHART — Lakeland got started in 2021 with a 14-2 victory in five innings over Elkhart Christian on Monday.
Laker starting pitcher Blake Sturdivant did not allow a hit over the first four innings in picking up the win.
Chargers fall in opener
LIGONIER — West Noble was defeated 25-2 by Northridge in its season opener Tuesday.
Peter Bradley and Noah Fulford each had a hit for the Chargers, and Fulford had the lone RBI.
Boys Golf
Heights drops opener
HOWE — Prairie Heights opened the season on Monday against Sturgis, Michigan, at Cedar Lake and lost to the Trojans 201-215.
Brayden Levitz led the Panthers with a 46. Heights also had a 54 from Noah Butler, 56 from Collin Keeslar, 59 from Cameron Sailor and 65 from Jay Abbott. It was the prep coaching debut for Prairie Heights’ Allison Hall.
Girls Tennis
Chargers lose opener
MIDDLEBURY — West Noble opened its season with a 5-0 loss to Northridge on Monday.
West Noble downed by Bremen
LIGONIER — The Chargers lost 5-0 to Bremen on Tuesday.
West Noble struggled against a tough Lion squad and were only able to win a handful of games.
The Chargers also lost to Northridge on Monday by the score of 5-0.
Bremen 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kelsey Lawmaster (B) def. Avery Kruger (WN) 6-0, 6-2. 2. Chloe Miller (B) def. Tara Gross (WN) 6-1, 6-0. 3. Katie Barnes (B) 6-1, 6-0 def. Jacquelyn Macias-Padilla (WN).
Doubles: Courtney Lawmaster/Grace Meyer (B) def. Isabella Bartlett/Natalie Flores (WN) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Emilee Taylor/Sylvia Meyer (B) def. Angela Pena/Lilia Herrera (WN) 6-0. 6-0.
Chargers defeat Warriors
SYRACUSE — West Noble swept Wawasee in a track dual on Tuesday night.
The Charger boys won 100-23 while the girls were victorious 78-52.
On the boys side, Jalen Gonzalez won the 100- and 200-meter dash and the long jump for West Noble. Isaac Flora took the 400 in a time of 54.72 and was first in the pole vault, and Coy Wolheter finished first in the 1,600 at 4:57.
Grant Flora and Evan Rodriguez finished first and second, respectively, in the 3,200 for West Noble. Nathan Shaw placed first in the 300 hurdles in 46.55.
The Chargers won all three relays.
Austin Cripe jumped five-foot-eight-inches for first in the high jump, and Lucas Baker won both throwing events for the Chargers.
For the West Noble girls, Yose Haro-Rodriguez took the top spot in the 200 and 400. Erin Shoemaker was first in the 800, Thalia Parson placed first in the 1,600 and Ruby Clark won the 3,200. Shoemaker also won the pole vault.
Madelyn Bottles finished first in the shot put for the Chargers.
The West Noble girls won all three running relays.
College Track
MIAA honors Trine standouts Gladieux, Obear
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s Jake Gladieux and Valerie Obear were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athletes of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Gladieux was named Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week. The sophomore from Oregon, Ohio, won the 110- and 400-meter hurdles races to help the Thunder men’s team win the Wittenberg (Ohio) Tiger Triangular on Friday.
Obear was picked the Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week. The junior from Fishers won the discus and shot put at Wittenberg on Friday.
College Baseball
Trine drops 2 at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine lost to Adrian 7-1 and 21-9 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association games on Monday at the Bulldogs’ Nicolay Field.
The Thunder were the home team in both of those games, which were postponed by rain Sunday at Trine.
In game one, Adrian (10-5, 4-0 MIAA) reached the 7-1 score with four runs in the sixth inning to pull away. Trine starting pitcher Drew Bradford allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over the first five innings.
Shayne Devine singled home Brenden Warner in the second inning for Trine’s lone run.
In game two, the Thunder scored six runs in the second to take a 6-3 lead and led 7-4 after four innings until Adrian scored 13 times in the fifth.
Warner was 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Thunder. Cory Erbskorn hit a solo home run, scored three times and had two RBIs.
College Soccer
Trine men top Comets
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team beat Olivet 3-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Tuesday at Weaver Field.
Alhasan Yahya scored early in the first half for the Thunder (6-2, 1-1 MIAA). Brian Morris and Tyler Murphy scored unassisted goals in the second half.
Troy Saylor made two saves in goal for Trine to get the shutout. The Thunder outshot the Comets 16-8.
College Golf
Thunder women 4th at Saint Mary’s Invite
GRANGER — Trine University’s women’s golf team was fourth in the Saint Mary’s Invitational Tuesday, shooting 328 at Knollwood Country Club.
Hope won with 312. It was four shots better than the second-place host Belles.
Junior Jenna Doumont shot 79 to lead the Thunder and tied for sixth overall.
Trine also had 82s from Maire Sullivan and Lily Williamson, 85 from Olivia Phillips, 91 from Reagan Guthrie and 99 from individual Annabelle Burkholder.
