LAGRANGE — Over the past two regular seasons, Fremont was the best girls golf team in the Northeast Corner Conference. But Fairfield was better than the Eagles one way or another in the NECC Tournament.
Fremont changed that narrative without a doubt on Saturday at Heron Creek.
The Eagles were the most experienced team, and they also stepped up individually to outdistance the second-place Falcons by 51 shots, 347-398.
“We came back and came back with a vengeance,” Fremont senior Presley Scott said.
Angola was third with 421, followed by Garrett (439), Lakeland (444), West Noble (452), Churubusco (472), Central Noble (489) and Hamilton (504). Westview and Prairie Heights each had only three girls golfing and could not post team scores.
Fremont first-year head coach Scott Porath felt relief for his team to finally win an NECC Tournament. He had never won one in his fifth year coaching with the program.
But it goes much deeper than that. The last time Fremont won an NECC girls Golf Tournament was 2008.
“It’s definitely great finishing this run,” Porath said. “Two years ago, Fairfield put up a number and beat us. Last year, they won on a fifth-man tiebreaker.
“We pride ourselves on being a family and having strong senior leadership. And we’re blessed with Kate (Gannon), Khloe (Glendening) and Presley. Eric (Wirick, assistant coach and former head coach) and I have been along for the ride.”
Glendening and Scott went low in going 1-2 at the top of the leaderboard. Glendening was the conference champion with a 77, and Scott was second with 82.
Fremont sophomore Emery Laughlin shot lower than she usually does to place fourth with an 89.
Porath heard from Fremont athletic director Cal Stone in mid-August that Westview would be hosting an invitational later in the month at Heron Creek. The Eagles took advantage of the opportunity and won it with 375. They shot 28 strokes less in the conference tournament at Heron Creek two weeks later.
Glendening and Scott said the difference between Saturday and a couple of weeks before at Heron Creek was improved play in the short game for the NECC Tournament.
“It feels real good after not getting it the past couple of years,” Glendening said. “We put the hard work in.”
The male parental figures played a big role in Glendening and Scott wanting to golf. For Glendening, it has been her father Scott Glendening, who is also Fremont’s softball coach. For Presley Scott, it was her stepfather.
But another family also developed along the way.
“I wanted him to watch me play and it made me keep doing it,” Scott said. “And I also had a whole other family... It was (also) lovable and supportive of one another.”
Fremont is looking to get back to its icing on the cake, the East Noble Regional. State-ranked DeKalb will be the favorite in the Eagles’ sectional tournament at Zollner Golf Course in Angola. The top two teams in the Summit Athletic Conference, SAC Tournament champion Concordia and SAC Tournament runner-up Bishop Dwenger.
The top three teams in the sectionals advance to regional tournaments.
“We want to make the best of the last time we are doing this,” Khloe Glendening said. “We want to enjoy the moments we have.”
The top 15 finishers and ties earned All-NECC honors. The next 10 finishers and ties were named All-NECC honorable mention.
Four Fremont golfers finished in the top 10. Lily Coler was in a three-way tie for ninth place with 99. Gannon tied for 16th with 109 to be honorably mentioned.
Other area girls in the top 10 were Westview’s Danika Yoder in fifth with 92, Lakeland’s Caitlyn Miller and Garrett’s Emmah Moody tying for sixth with 95, and West Noble’s Aubrey Weigold in the three-way tie for ninth with 99.
Hamilton made some history by posting a team score for the first time and with freshman Bella Rivera having one of the program’s best postseason rounds ever by tying for 18th with 110.
Haley Ellert, Kylee Hjelm and Maddie Nester have been working with Marine coach Brad Hennessey throughout this season up to making their season debuts on Saturday. The Marines were ninth with 504.
Northeast Corner Conference
Girls Golf Tournament
Team Scores: 1. Fremont 347, 2. Fairfield 398, 3. Angola 421, 4. Garrett 439, 5. Lakeland 444, 6. West Noble 452, 7. Churubusco 472, 8. Central Noble 489, 9. Hamilton 504, Westview and Prairie Heights incomplete.
All-NECC Team (top 15 and ties): 1. Khloe Glendening (FR) 77, 2. Presley Scott (FR) 82, 3. Addie Mast (FF) 86, 4. Emery Laughlin (FR) 89, 5. Danika Yoder (WV) 92, 6t. Caitlyn Miller (LL) and Emmah Moody (G) 95, 8. Mallory McGowen (FF) 96, 9t. Bella Blosser (FF), Aubrey Weigold (WN) and Lily Coler (FR) 99; 12. Brooke Shelburne (A) 100, 13. Taylor Shelburne (A) 101, 14. Sydney Suelzer (G) 106, 15. River Spreuer (A) 107.
All-NECC Honorable Mentions (next 10 and ties): 16t. Lydia Trost (LL) and Kate Gannon (FR) 109, 18t. Bella Rivera (H) and Kali Koontz (CN) 110, 20t. Lily Lindsay (WN) and Kabella Watkins (LL) 111, 22. Lilyan Bennett (WV) 112, 23. Sara Smith (A) 113, 24. Sarah Peer (CH) 114, 25. Jillian Wright (CH) 115.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Fremont 347 — Glendening 40-37 77, P. Scott 41-41 82, Laughlin 46-43 89, Coler 52-47 99, Gannon 56-53 109.
Fairfield 398 — A. Mast 42-44 86, McGowen 49-47 96, Blosser 50-49 99, G. Hochstetler 61-56 117, P. Lantz 62-57 119.
Angola 421 — B. Shelburne 48-52 100, T. Shelburne 51-50 101, Spreuer 53-54 107, S. Smith 59-54 113, Hagerty 60-57 117.
Garrett 439 — Moody 49-46 95, Suelzer 55-51 106, Hug 59-59 118, Werling 62-58 120, B. Orth 65-65 130.
Lakeland 444 — C. Miller 51-44 95, Trost 52-57 109, Ka. Watkins 59-52 111, Waldron 65-64 129.
West Noble 452 — Weigold 53-46 99, L. Lindsay 55-56 111, Ratliff 60-57 117, Leamon 62-63 125, Ke. Krider 69-67 136.
Churubusco 472 — Peer 58-56 114, J. Wright 57-58 115, D. Ott 62-59 121, VanHorn 61-61 122, Bohde 66-60 126.
Central Noble 489 — Koontz 57-53 110, K. Vice 65-57 122, Halsey 64-63 127, Ki. Owen 67-63 130, Tarlton 68-67 135.
Hamilton 504 — Rivera 60-50 110, Ellert 67-62 129, Hjelm 65-67 132, Nester 65-68 133.
Westview inc. — Da. Yoder 50-42 92, L.Bennett 57-55 112, B.Moore 70-65 135.
Prairie Heights inc. — Rowlison 57-53 120, Cummins 71-67 138, L. Johnson 72-68 140.
