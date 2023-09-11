Fremont Eagles — 2023 Northeast Corner Conference Girls Golf Tournament Champions

Fremont High’s girls golf team win the 2023 Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday at Heron Creek Golf Course in LaGrange. The Eagles include, front row, from left, Emery Laughlin, Lily Coler, Kate Gannon, individual tournament runner-up Presley Scott and individual tournament champion Khloe Glendening. Back row, head coach Scott Porath and assistant coach Eric Wirick.

 Ken Fillmore

LAGRANGE — Over the past two regular seasons, Fremont was the best girls golf team in the Northeast Corner Conference. But Fairfield was better than the Eagles one way or another in the NECC Tournament.

Fremont changed that narrative without a doubt on Saturday at Heron Creek.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.