WATERLOO — DeKalb knew the situation well.
One possession left and a three-point difference. You have to have a three to tie.
This time, the Barons were on the right side of the situation, and didn’t give Concordia anything close to an open look at the basket.
Caden Pettis deflected a pass with a few seconds left, and Braiden Boyd wrapped his arms around the ball and squeezed it tightly as he made sure the final seconds ticked away. The Barons had hung on to surprise Concordia with a 56-53 upset win.
“Our defense at the end was really good,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “We fouled them the one time and they had to take it back out with 7.8 seconds. They didn’t get anything out of it. We were going to give them the two.”
DeKalb went ahead for good with the 11th lead change of the second half. Boyd sank two free throws for a 54-53 lead with 1:25 left. Donnie Wiley then made a kick-out pass to Pettis who scored to get the lead to three.
The Cadets missed a three but got one last chance when DeKalb missed a front end with 16.4 seconds left. Concordia called time with 12.7 seconds left, and DeKalb burned its last foul with 7.8 seconds to play.
The Barons (4-14) had one of their best offensive games of the year, allowing them to hang with the bigger, talented Cadets (13-5).
“(Assistant) coach (Scott) Wessel did an awesome job getting them ready for this offensively,” Beasley said. “No matter what he called it seemed like it was gold. We had great execution and hit some shots.
“We were 9-of-17 from three, 11-of-14 from two and 7-of-8 at the line. You shoot like that you’re going to win some ball games. We did it against a very good Concordia team.”
Parker Smith hit four of his five threes in the second half and led the Barons with 17 points. Wiley and Pettis both scored 13.
Avery Cook paced Concordia with 13, while Ajani Washington, Alan Ter Molen, David Speckhard and Cole Hayworth all scored seven apiece.
“Parker Smith got hot there for a while,” Beasley said. “Coach Wessel kept calling the play for him and he kept delivering. Pettis early on was magnificent. He kept driving and drawing guys and then kicking it and finding the right guys.
“Donnie did a good job finding the basket (he had two dunks) and we did a good job finding him. He had a big play to Pettis late that put us up three.”
Concordia was in command early and led 27-17 on a three by Khalyn Williams-Thomas. The Barons pulled themselves together to score the final eight points before intermission, including threes from Pettis and Alex Leslie, and the margin was only two at the break.
“We were giving them layups. We were OK giving them some threes. We didn’t box out,” Beasley said.
“We had a little timeout and had a discussion about what we had to do better. We had to have a better mindset, and not play scared. We played with poise and mental toughness. I’m proud of the guys.”
Concordia took the junior varsity game 41-32. Caiden Hinkle had 14 to lead the Barons, with Brady Culler and Will Weber both adding seven each.
The DeKalb freshmen won 35-18 over the Cadets. Connor Schmidt scored 14 and Caden Rice had nine to lead the Barons.
