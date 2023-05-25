ANGOLA – As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Trine University softball team finds itself in very familiar territory.
Getting ready to host another NCAA Division III super regional and hoping to qualify for another Division III Women’s World Series.
This year, the 38-4 Thunder will welcome 40-3 Concordia Wisconsin to the friendly confines of SportONE/Parkview Field. The best-of-3 series begins today at 2 p.m. Game 2 is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will follow on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m.
The Thunder are coming off a dominating showing in last weekend’s Angola Regional. Trine gave up just one run in three games, steamrolling through Waynesburg, Pa. (7-0), and besting Wartburg (Iowa) twice (8-0 and 4-1).
Concordia Wisconsin, meanwhile, blitzed through the Oshkosh Regional field in similar fashion, besting Wisconsin-Superior 8-0 on May 18, outrunning Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9-1 last Friday and closing things out on Saturday with a much closer 1-0 squeaker over the Titans.
Pitching and defense have been hallmarks of Thunder softball in 2023, and that recipe for success isn’t expected to change as Trine forges ahead in the Division III tournament.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said he expects his team’s experience — and the home-field advantage — to be factors in this weekend’s action.
“No travel means home-cooked meals and sleeping in their own beds,” Danklefsen said.
Danklefsen said he and his staff expect low-scoring pitching duels this weekend against Concordia. “We’re able to play the small-ball game or hit the ball long,” Danklefsen said. “We can score in numerous ways, and we can do some things against them that they haven’t seen. We play a really good schedule for a reason.”
It’s the first appearance by the Falcons at this level of the tournament, and Danklefsen said having been here before should make a difference for the Thunder.
Trine is led at the plate by freshman sensation Debbie Hill, who has done double duty as a pitcher and designated player. At the dish, Hill leads the Thunder with a .444 average (52-117), 12 homers and 49 runs batted in.
Outfielder Cassie Woods, a graduate transfer from Eastern Connecticut State, is batting .427 (47-110) with 26 RBIs. Freshman outfielder Karley Trine is hitting .383 (44-115) with six homers and 36 RBIs.
Pitching depth is one area where the edge definitely goes to Trine. Senior Anna Koeppl leads a deep staff. She is 14-0 with an 0.35 earned run average and 63 strikeouts. Hill is 10-3 with a 0.99 ERA and 96 strikeouts, while junior Alexis Michon — another Eastern Connecticut State transfer — is 10-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 99 strikeouts, filling a dual starting/relief role for the Thunder.
Junior Lauren Clausen has filled in nicely in relief, going 4-0 with a 1.56 ERA and a pair of saves in 27 innings of work.
Those four women have combined to only walk 37 hitters all season long thus far.
The Falcons were a perfect 23-0 to win the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference title.
Senior outfielder Sydney Erdmann leads Concordia at the plate, batting a robust .453 (67-148) with 21 RBIs. She has drawn 10 walks and leads the team in stolen bases with 14.
Junior outfielder Madi Wheat is batting .353 (49-139) with 25 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. The Falcons’ top power threat is senior catcher Claudia Utz, who has nine homers and 11 RBIs to go with 11 doubles.
Concordia has two standout pitchers, both seniors in Gina Followell (27-0, three saves, 0.71 ERA, 241 strikeouts in 176 and one-third innings) and Nicki Becker (12-3, two saves, 1.53 ERA, 82 strikeouts in 96 and one-third innings).
