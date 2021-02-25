Boys Basketball
Cougars beat LPC
ALBION — Class 2A third-ranked Central Noble defeated Lakewood Park 80-38 Tuesday night.
Connor Essegian led four Cougars in double figures with 25 points, eight assists, eight steals and four rebounds. Sawyer Yoder had 17 points and four assists. Ryan Schroeder had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Logan Gard added 12 points and five rebounds.
Freshman Jackson Andrews chipped in nine points, three steals and three assists for Central Noble (22-1).
Carter Harman had 11 points for the Panthers (6-13).
Chargers down Heights
LIGONIER — West Noble beat Prairie Heights 69-35 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
Austin Cripe led the Chargers (11-9, 6-4 NECC) with 19 points, and Julio Macias and Nevin Phares scored 10 each. Senior Bailey Kilgore had nine points and Zach Beers added eight points. Nine players scored for West Noble.
Chase Bachelor had 11 points and Isaiah Malone scored 10 for Prairie Heights (3-18, 2-8).
West Noble also won the junior varsity and freshman games.
Churubusco drops close game at F.W. North
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco lost to Fort Wayne North Side 76-73 on Tuesday night.
The Legends (12-9) won their fourth straight game and won eight out of their last nine games to end the regular season.
Jackson Paul had 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Eagles (16-4).
Landen Jordan had 15 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots for Churubusco. Luke McClure added 12 points.
College Baseball Trine picked 5th in MIAA poll
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine was recently picked to finish fifth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll.
The Thunder were 9-2 last season, including 8-0 on their spring trip to central Florida, before COVID-19 shut it down.
Leading returners for Trine are infielders A.J. Mitchell (hit .375 with 15 hits, 10 runs scored in 2020), Jake Conley (.333, 13 hits, 11 runs batted in, 10 runs) and Shayne Devine (.364, 12 hits, 10 RBI, 7 runs), and pitchers Adam Wheaton (1-0, 2.25 earned run average in 12 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts last year), Bryce Bloode (2-0, 2.93 ERA, 15.1 IP) and Drew Cebulak (1.50 ERA, 16 strikeouts in 12 IP).
Adrian was picked to win the conference, receiving seven of the eight first-place votes from MIAA coaches. Hope was picked second and received the first-place vote from Bulldog coach Craig Rainey. Alma and Kalamazoo were tied for third.
The Thunder will start their season with a doubleheader at MIAA rival Kalamazoo on March 13 with the first game set to begin at noon. Trine’s home opener is a twin bill against Albion on March 14 at 1 p.m. That’s all weather permitting.
Trine will not have a spring trip this season and will only play MIAA teams with the exception of a four-game series at Wabash March 20-21.
