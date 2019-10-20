PLYMOUTH — The DeKalb girls showed they belonged. They would have liked to have stayed longer, however.
Fifth-ranked Wheeler defeated the Barons 2-0 in the semifinal round of the Class 2A regional at Plymouth Saturday. Though the Barons had some scoring chances, it was the Bearcats who came through when it counted.
“Wheeler’s a great team, having been to the state finals two years in a row, and being ranked fifth in the state this year,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said. “They’re a very well-respected opponent. Aside from a couple of set pieces, they didn’t have much of an attack. I thought we dominated play for over half the game.
“We had some of the best chances. The girls did a great job of battling adversity. Hats off to the girls these last two weeks playing very hard, and playing hard against Wheeler ranked No. 5 in the state.”
The Bearcats (15-0-3) moved on to the evening game to play No. 6 Mishawaka Marian, which took out West Lafayette 4-0 in the first semifinal.
Wheeler, unbeaten the last two seasons before losing in the Class 1A title match and bumped to 2A because of the IHSAA success factor, got both of its goals from junior Gia Diaz.
DeKalb trailed early when Diaz headed in Anna Capellari’s corner kick with 26:53 left in the first half.
Cochran was pleased with his team’s response.
“We didn’t deflate from that, we had the better of the opportunities for the next 15-20 minutes,” he said. “Being able to respond well like that in big games is something every team needs. Here at the regional level, if we would have deflated, Wheeler may have gotten another one or two in the first half.”
DeKalb built a strong attack late in the first half when Hope Lewis sent a long diagonal pass to Katie Witte, who sent it back to Maddison Linker in the box, but she deflected the ball just wide.
The Barons’ closest call came 10 minutes into the second half, when Lewis fired a long shot from about 35 yards, but Wheeler sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Chevalier leaped to tip it over the crossbar.
Riley O’Brien whirled and fired a quick shot from about 30 yards away for Wheeler moments later, but Sydney Mansfield was alert and made the save.
The Bearcats got their insurance goal after a foul. Diaz’s free kick sailed through a gap in DeKalb’s wall and eluded the diving Mansfield for a two-goal margin with 17:28 to play.
“We were making adjustments in our wall and we had two gaps,” Cochran said. “It just went right through us about stomach-height. Just a mental lapse, we’re a young team, those are expected. You just hope they don’t come at times like that.”
The Barons finished 10-4-5, and Cochran feels his team handled the experience well.
“There was a lot of hype and a lot of hoopla from the parents and the school this past week, and it was a challenge keeping them focused,” he said. “They were very focused today.
“Having the freshmen and sophomores get this regional experience only means good things going forward for our program. We’re hoping that next year, we can put the pieces together and be here again.”
