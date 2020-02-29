College Wrestling 2 Trine guys place at NCAA Div. III regional
ADRIAN, Mich. — Luke Carver placed sixth at 184 pounds and Nick Miller was seventh at 174 to lead Trine University in the NCAA Division III Central Regional, which took place Friday and Saturday at Adrian College’s Merillat Center.
The Thunder were 14th in the regional with 22 points. Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, won the regional with 154 points, just ahead of second-place Mount Union, Ohio, who had 146. Wabash was third with 121.5 points.
Carver (19-6) was 3-3 in the tournament at 184. He won his first three consolation matches after getting pinned in round one. Two of those wins were by technical fall. He lost a 10-0 major decision to Mount Union’s George Lassnick in the fifth-place match.
At 174, Miller (12-9) went 3-2 on the weekend. He won a 2-1 decision over Adrian’s Bryant Moore in the seventh-place match.
Owen Conklin (165), Jacob Garrett (285) and Prairie Heights High School graduate Riley Rasler (149) each won a match at regional for Trine.
College Hockey Trine men battle Adrian in semifinal playoff loss
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine lost to Adrian 4-3 in a semifinal game of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Harris Cup Playoffs Saturday night at Arrington Ice Arena.
The Thunder (13-12-3) were outshot 49-19, but led 3-2 after two periods. Bulldog Rex Moe scored two goals in the third period, including what turned out to be the game winner with 10 minutes, 56 seconds left.
Adrian (20-5-3) will play in the conference championship game next weekend.
Justin Meers, Garrett Hallford and Carmine Taffo scored for Trine. Brendan Prappas had two assists. Senior Brett Young made 45 saves in goal in his final game for the Thunder.
Trine ACHA D2 men advance in tournament
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team defeated Grand Valley State 4-1 in a second-round game of the ACHA Division 2 Men’s Central Regional tournament at Griff’s Georgetown.
Trenton Mulnix, Joe Laskero, Dakota Davis and Stan Jatczak scored for Trine.
The Thunder (16-14-1) will play in a third-round game this afternoon with a berth to the national tournament at stake.
