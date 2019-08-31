EMMA — Central Noble’s volleyball team won the Westview Invitational Saturday, defeating the host Warriors in the championship match 25-23, 18-25, 16-14.
The Cougars (7-1) also defeated Whitko (28-26, 22-25, 15-10), Eastside (25-14, 25-23) and Bethany Christian (19-25, 25-21, 15-7). During the busy day, Laura Scott won her 100th match as Central Noble coach.
Sam Brumbaugh had 30 kills and 30 digs to lead the Cougars. Bridgette Gray had 25 kills, five blocks and five aces. Jenica Berkes had 75 assists, and Kylie Urso had 35 digs.
Lydia Andrews added 25 digs and four aces for Central Noble. Emma Marker had seven aces and three blocks. Rachel Imhof also had three blocks.
The host Warriors was 3-1 on the day. They had victories over Fort Wayne South Side (25-7, 25-7), Wawasee (25-17, 25-19) and South Bend Adams (20-25, 25-10, 15-8).
Gloria Miller had 53 kills, 26 digs, seven aces and block for Westview. Payton May had 37 digs, 31 kills and nine aces. She put 49 of her 54 serves in play.
Hallie Mast had 42 assists and Kate Welsh had 31 assists for the Warriors. Allie Springer had 20 digs, and Lucy Rensberger had four blocks.
Eastside went 1-2 on the day. The Blazers beat Whitko 25-16, 25-15, and lost to Bethany Christian 25-12, 25-21.
