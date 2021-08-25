WATERLOO — DeKalb went after the Lakeland Lakers from the opening whistle of Tuesday’s boys soccer game, and didn’t let up.
In their first action on their home field in the 2021 season, the Barons scored in the first minute of the game and four goals in just more than 15 minutes en route to a 9-0 win over the Lakers.
The game was stopped with 20 minutes remaining in the second half due to the IHSAA’s new mercy rule for soccer which took effect this season.
Carric Joachim scored four of the DeKalb goals and Jace Benson put in two.
“These are the things we’ve been talking about,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. “Making good passes, controlling the midfield, and on defense stepping to. It’s nice to win, but when you win with things you’ve specifically been working on, that’s even better.”
Joachim swiped the ball at the top of the box in the first minute of play and scored the first of his goals just 57 seconds in.
Lakeland responded with its best scoring chance of the game, getting the ball to an open Evelio de Leon Mendez at the side of the box. DeKalb keeper Corbin Gillian was equal to the challenge with a diving save, and the Barons were able to clear the ball away.
Carter Neumann converted a penalty kick, awarded when Alex Collins had his feet taken out from under him in the box.
Lakeland keeper Andre Guerrero made two stops on Benson in succession, but Joachim sent the second rebound into the goal for a 3-0 lead. After the Lakers turned the ball over just outside the 18, Benson tucked a 20-yarder just under bar, and DeKalb was up 4-0 at the 24:57 mark of the first half.
Carter Cox put in his own rebound after being stopped by a diving effort from Guerrero. Cox then found an open Nate Fillenwarth, who knocked in his own rebound. Joachim scored on a breakaway, and DeKalb was up 7-0 at the break.
Grant Houser hit the crossbar with a free kick for the Barons early in the second half, but they cashed in on a long ball from Gillian that Benson ran on to. Guerrero made the save, but Joachim knocked in the rebound.
Benson drilled one past Guerrero on the short side to end the scoring.
DeKalb opens Northeast 8 Conference play Thursday against New Haven at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.