WATERLOO — A DeKalb girls basketball player has tested positive for COVID, the athletic department announced Thursday.
Members of the team must quarantine until Tuesday. Saturday’s game with Bellmont has been postponed and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12.
DeKalb has rescheduled other sporting events that had to be postponed due to COVID issues.
For DeKalb boys basketball, the freshmen and junior varsity teams will play at North Side Friday as scheduled at 6 p.m. The varsity game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
DeKalb’s home game against Lakeland, set for Thursday, has been changed to Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. The game at Eastside will be made up Saturday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.
The Baron freshmen have added a game at Wawasee Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The boys and girls swim meet at East Noble Tuesday has been postponed, with no new date set. The Carroll Invitational scheduled for Dec. 19 has been canceled.
DeKalb’s wrestlers will host Central Noble, and not Bishop Luers as originally scheduled, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Wrestling invitationals at Defiance, Ohio, Dec. 29-30, at New Haven Jan. 9, and at Garrett Jan. 16 have all been canceled.
DeKalb reminds fans of home event attendance rules for the different colors of the COVID metrics for the county.
With the county rated red, as it is now, attendance is limited to parents/guardians and siblings of DeKalb athletes only, along with the teams, workers, officials and cheerleaders. No visiting fans may attend. Wearing masks and social distancing are required.
In an orange rating, attendance is limited to 500 fans. Seats are marked with blue tape for family groups of four. Vouchers will be used for athletes, and 125-150 tickets will be sold at the gate.
Home fans will enter through Door 24 and visiting fans through Door 25. Visiting cheerleaders may not attend. Wearing masks and social distancing are required.
When the rating is yellow, attendance is limited to 500 fans. Seats are marked with blue tape for family groups of four. Vouchers will be used for athletes, and 125-150 tickets will be sold at the gate.
Home fans will enter through Door 24 and visiting fans through Door 25. Visiting cheerleaders may not attend. Wearing masks and social distancing are required.
