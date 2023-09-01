WATERLOO — Garrett and DeKalb were on top of their defensive games in Thursday's county boys soccer matchup.
The Barons were fortunate enough to put in an early goal, and made it stand up for 70-plus minutes in a 1-0 win over the Railroaders.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WATERLOO — Garrett and DeKalb were on top of their defensive games in Thursday's county boys soccer matchup.
The Barons were fortunate enough to put in an early goal, and made it stand up for 70-plus minutes in a 1-0 win over the Railroaders.
Carter Neumann took a pass near the goal from Grady Hall and with the play moving right, Neumann shot back toward the left to score from close range at the 31:53 mark of the first half. The scorekeeper got the rest of the night off.
"It's always a great game between DeKalb and Garrett," DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. "There's always such passion and such history. That's what you want.
"Those are the type of games we grind for. That's why we're on the track in June. That's why we're pushing hard."
Bennett knew the Barons (4-2) had to contend with senior captain and goalkeeper Braydon Kennedy.
"Garrett's got phenomenal players. Hats off to them," Bennett said. "We changed some things up knowing the players Garrett's got and it panned out. Braydon Kennedy is a very confident goalie. We're not going to beat him.
"We took the ball to the end line a little bit more. The boys were smart enough to apply it."
Kennedy was a problem in other ways. His long through ball midway through the first half skipped through the DeKalb defense and Garrett's Gabe Armstrong chased it down.
By the time he got to the ball, however, he was at the side of the net and had no angle to shoot, and Baron keeper Matthias Kohli smothered the ball.
The Railroaders had another close call when Asher Hallam's blast from about 30 yards out sailed just inches over the crossbar.
"Give DeKalb credit. They got that goal and then they did what they had to do," Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. "We couldn't score on them. All the credit goes to DeKalb. We had chances and just couldn't finish.
"That was a very good high school soccer game."
Both teams found little time and space once they reached the attacking third. Many rushes upfield by both sides appeared promising but were snuffed out.
"Our defense has been pretty solid all year," Klopfenstein said. "Their defense was solid. It's a tough game to lose. We could have won but we didn't.
"The effort's there, the technique's there, we've got find a way to put the ball in the back of the net. We've got to work on that a little."
Garrett (4-2-1) came closest in the second half on a free kick from the right of the penalty area which was deflected along the goal line, but was kept out by the diving Kohli.
At the other end, the Barons made a perfect setup for Pedro Cabral Magnavita, but Kennedy stopped him from close range.
The junior varsity teams played one half which ended in a scoreless tie.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.