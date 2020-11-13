The 2019 season for the Westview boys tennis team will be hard to duplicate, going 25-1 with its lone dual loss coming in the state quarterfinals after winning conference (regular season and tournament), sectional, regional and semi-state championships.
But with only a couple of changes, the Warriors were not far off this past season.
After graduating two starters, Justin Schwartz and one of the best players in program history in Kurtis Davis, Westview, went 21-3 this fall and won regional and sectional titles as well as Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament crowns. All of its dual losses were against teams from really big schools (3-2 setbacks to Penn and Concord in the Concord Invitational on Sept. 12 and 5-0 to Homestead in the Homestead Semi-State Oct. 10).
For keeping his team at a very high level, Warrior coach Tyler Miller is once again the KPC Media Group Coach of the Year in boys tennis.
Guys moved up in the Westview lineup and really excelled. That included two seniors going up from No. 2 doubles to No. 1 doubles. For the second straight year, the only time Will Clark and Brady Hostetler lost a match was in their final match of the season.
The dominance they showed all season long made Clark and Hostetler worthy of being the KPC Media Group Co-Preps of the Year.
Clark and Hostetler were 26-1 this fall, including 8-0 in NECC regular season matches. They won the No. 1 doubles title in the NECC Tournament. They made the All-District 2 team and were All-State honorable mentions by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Their lone loss came in the Homestead Semi-State, falling to Spartans Landon Sather and Tim Steiner 6-2, 6-1. Sather and Steiner were All-State selections by the IHSTeCA.
In 54 sets played this past season, Clark and Hostetler won 51 of them and their opponents either won one or no games in 35 of those sets. In the 51 victorious sets for the Warrior teams, the opposing team only won four games or more twice.
This was the second straight season Clark and Hostetler went 26-1. In fact, they won 62 of their final 65 prep matches together after starting 9-5 as sophomores at No. 2 doubles in 2018.
“Consistent and reliable are words that come to mind when thinking about them,” Miller said.
Miller said Clark and Hostetler made immense improvement over this past offseason. That made the coach think they would pursue playing singles tennis. However, when preseason practices began in late August, Clark and Hostetler did not want to break up the good thing they had going with the team in mind.
“When practice started, Brady and Will both stated they thought they should play doubles because it would be best for the team and give us the best chance to succeed in positioning other players,” Miller said. “I was taken aback by their selflessness, but that is who they are, and I’m not sure we would have advanced as far in the postseason if they would not have voiced their opinions and taken the reins of the team.
“They are a huge reason why we had a successful season.”
Clark and Hostetler prided themselves on preparation and being, in Miller’s words, personable and faithful teammates.
“This consistency can be traced back to several factors,” Miller said. “Hands down, Brady and Will have been two of the best practice players that we have had the past four years. They were always conscious of working their feet to be in the correct hitting position on groundstrokes and volleys during practice, split stepping, staying in athletic positions, continually honing their strokes, and very rarely sloughing off.
“They were hard on themselves and did not accept lazy mental or physical mistakes. Being mindful of practicing perfectly helped them to become a dominant area doubles team,” Miller continued. “Their practice habits and expectations of themselves helped to set a good example for the other players, too. They were great role models on the court and popular with their teammates due to their love of tennis and great attitudes.”
Here is the rest of the 20th annual KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Tennis Team.
Westview
Isaiah Hostetler, So., No. 1 Singles
Hostetler jumped from No. 3 singles to have a 25-2 season at No. 1 singles. He was an All-State honorable mention and an All-District 2 selection from the IHSTeCA and won an NECC individual championship in the conference tournament.
Elijah Hostetler, Jr., No. 2 Singles
Hostetler went 13-6 and won the No. 2 singles title in the NECC Tournament.
Tim Brandenberger, Sr., and Isaac Rogers, Jr., No. 2 Doubles
Brandenberger had a new varsity doubles partner in 2020 and worked well with Rogers to go 21-3 this fall and win the No. 2 doubles crown in the NECC Tournament.
DeKalb
Landon Holwerda, Sr., No. 1 Singles
Holwerda was 17-5 in leading the Barons to the DeKalb Sectional title. He was a First Team All-Northeast 8 Conference singles player for the second straight season. He was picked as an All-State honorable mention and an all-district player by the IHSTeCA.
Jack McComb, Sr., No. 2 Singles
McComb had a 12-10 season and earned Second Team All-NE8 honors as a singles player.
East Noble Vittorio Bona, So., No. 1 Singles
Bona was an All-State honorable mention and picked all-district by the state’s coaches. He was a First Team All-Northeast 8 Conference singles player who had a solid 17-6 campaign.
Nolan Ogle, Jr., No. 2 Singles
Ogle went 21-2 and won 38% of his sets with a 6-0 score. He made the All-NE8 Second Team in singles.
Max Bender, So., and Carver Miller, So., No. 1 Doubles
Bender and Miller were 11-3 together at No. 1 Doubles and made the All-NE8 First Team in doubles. Bender was 15-4 overall this past season while Miller went 15-8.
Fremont
Ethan Bock, Jr., No. 1 Singles
Bock went 16-7 and won six more matches than he did in 2019. He earned all-conference honors with a third-place finish at No. 1 singles in the NECC Tournament.
Nick Miller, Jr., No. 2 Singles
Miller had a solid season on the hard courts for the 13-7 Eagles. He compiled a 15-8 record and placed fourth in the NECC Tournament at No. 2 singles.
West Noble
Brayden Bohde, Jr., and Nevin Phares, So., No. 1 Doubles
The Charger pair won its position title in the DeKalb Invitational and was the NECC Tournament runner-up during a 17-5 season. They led West Noble to a runner-up finish in the East Noble Sectional and a third-place finish in the NECC Tournament.
The All-Area honorable mentions are Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler, Westview’s Brennan Beachy, Fremont’s doubles team of Nick Rutherford and Sam Verdin, DeKalb’s Owen Holwerda, the Baron doubles team of Kaine Smith and Krue Nagel, and West Noble’s Chris Miller.
