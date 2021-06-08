FREMONT — The Great Lakes Series Mini Cups joined the five weekly divisions at Angola Motorsport Speedway action Saturday night.
In front of a large crowd Tim Phillips, of Kalamazoo, Michigan took home the win in the GLS mini cup division. He also picked up the heat race, with only six cars in action Saturday night.
Johnathon Gatton, points leader in the R.L. McCoy Modified division picked up yet another feature win Saturday night. Gatton picked up his first win of the season Sunday, May 30.
Gatton was followed by Al Berry who currently sits second in points 12 points behind Gatton and Steve Shlater Jr. who is fourth in points.
In the EverageAuto.com late model division Austin May took the win finishing ahead of points leader Tommy Cook. May and Cook were followed by Evan Park, who picked up a feature win Memorial Day weekend.
The VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock division saw 2020 track champion Zach Henderson pick up his first victory of the season. Henderson, who currently leads the season points standings was followed by Tristan Crago and Rick Rinehart.
The Perkins Septic & Drain mini stock division feature race was won by Dylan Huffman, followed by Cliff Bennett and Kevin Mertz.
Chip Heintzelman took home the final feature win of the night in the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive division. Heintzelman is currently third in points behind Ashley Chalfant and Tom Minich. He was followed across the stripe by Matt Tustison and Brooke Dager.
This Saturday night the track play host to its five weekly racing division and the Midwest Asphalt Champ Kart Series. Racing begins at 7 p.m., gates open at 1:30 p.m. with practice at 2:30 p.m. and qualifying at 5:30 p.m.
Angola Motor Sportspeedway
Saturday, June 5
EverageAuto.com Late Model Division
A-Main results: 1.) Austin May, 2.) Tommy Cook, 3.) Evan Park, 4.) Chad Richardson, 5.) Jeremy Wallen, 6.) Paige Rogers, 7.) Nash Engdahl, 8.) Kole Elkins, 9.) Oliver Fitzwater, 10.) Randy Cook, 11.) Scott Hantz, 12.) Zach Henderson, 13.) Aaron Lee, 14.) Heather Margo, 15.) George Ansphaugh, 16.) Ricky Payton (DNS)
R.L. McCoy Modified Division
A-Main results: 1.) Johnathon Gatton, 2.) Al Berry, 3.) Steve Shlater Jr., 4.) Jordan Gatton, 5.) Connor Landis, 6.) Kale Asztalos, 7.) Gregg Cory, 8.) Ralph Baxter, 9.) Blake Dager, 10.) Joey Pease, 11.) Chad Nash, 12.) Tom Blackburn, 13.) Brandon Pulver, 14.) Mike Bufink, 15.) Derek Winebrenner, 16.) Scott Moyer (DQ’d)
VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock Division
A-Main results: 1.) Zach Henderson, 2.) Tristan Crage, 3.) Rick Rinehart, 4.) Austin Pulver, 5.) Hunter King, 6.) Roy Barroquillo, 7.) Lenny Logan, 8.) Luke Tuttle, 9.) Dominic Harker, 10.) Elliot Castle, 11.) Scott Whetzel, 12.) John Gibson, 13.) Jeff LaPorte (DNS).
Perkins Septic & Drain Mini Stock Division
A-Main results: 1.) Dylan Huffman, 2.) Cliff Bennett, 3.) Kevin Mertz, 4.) Justin DuBois, 5.) Chad Minnix, 6.) Chris Bennett, 7.) Matt Landis, 8.) Jeff Phibbs, 9.) Brad McBride, 10.) Jeremy Huff, 11.) James Keller, 12.) Bailey Keller, 13.) Jordan Hug (DNS)
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-Wheel Drive Division
A-Main results: 1.) Chip Heintzelman, 2.) Matt Tustison, 3.) Brooke Dager, 4.) Tom Minich, 5.) Ashley Chalfant, 6.) Todd Nowicki, 7.) Warren Barrand, 8.) Bruce Fouls, 9.) Josh Gibson, 10.) Jerry Manns, 11.) Randy Deballie, 12.) Marcus Davis, 13.) John Chilcote, 14.) Dan Foulk, 15.) Joseph Ross, 16.) Nathan Goodman, 17.) Derek Simon, 18.) Tyler Steury, 19.) Kyle Heintzelman, 20.) Austin White (DNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.