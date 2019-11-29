GARRETT — You want to talk Garrett sports history?
How much time have you got?
The school has a storied past packed with impressive feats. The list of legendary athletes, coaches and teams goes on and on.
This fall, the list got a little longer. If you want to know which team had the most victories in a season at Garrett, all sports included, the answer is the 2019 Garrett volleyball team coached by Lydia Gard, which went 29-5.
The 29 victories surpassed the school mark of 28 wins by the 1999 softball team.
Last year’s team went 27-6 to tie the 2000 softball squad for the second-most wins, but six seniors departed from that squad.
“We weren’t sure how losing the seniors would impact us,” Gard said. “We had some core players returning. We had some talent on this team.”
Gard’s expectations were high, but the Railroader players themselves were also thinking big. She always makes it a point to involve the players in goal-setting for the team.
“It’s important to me the girls are involved in the process,” Gard said. “I can make a game plan, but they’re the ones who have to execute it. If they don’t fully buy in, we’re not going to have the success that we did.”
Prior to the season, Gard listed Garrett’s schedule on the board in the locker room, and went through the opponents one by one, asking the players what the outcome would be.
“It was win, win, win,” Gard recalled. “I said, ‘Girls, are we really going to win every one of these games?’”
They weren’t that far from it. Keeping goals in mind was a major reason, Gard believes.
“Every game we have one measurable goal and one intangible goal,” Gard said. “The girls would be communicating on the court about these goals, and I would tell them from the bench how they were doing with those goals.
“It helped us make sure we were all on the same page trying to end the night with a W.”
The girls also had three personal goals written on Post-It notes and stuck to the board in the locker room.
The Railroaders started their season 9-0.
“We saw some sparks of what we were capable of early on. It inspired them to practice hard and try to be even better,” Gard said.
Garrett won with a powerful offense which came forth out of a 6-2 system that makes use of two different setters. The alignment allows the front row to have three attackers with the setter as a back row player.
“It made us a little more versatile. It allowed us to spread out our attack,” Gard said. “When our hitters got hold of the ball in good position, not very many defenders were able to handle the attack.”
The system needs athletic players, and “two of our more athletic girls were also two of our more dynamic hitters.”
Those were juniors Logan Smith (342 kills, 445 assists) and Emma Hirchak (298 kills, 305 assists), who were All-Northeast Corner Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area selections along with sophomore Morgan Ostrowski (274 kills).
Smith reached the 1,000 mark in career assists and kills.
All three will be back next year along with libero Sadie Best, who will return for her senior season.
Gard also stressed aggressive serving (Smith and Hirchak both served at 93 percent) which often put opponents “out of system,” the coach said.
“Our goal was to make the opponent think they had a bad passing night.”
Gard has had success before in her 11 years as a head coach, four of them at Garrett (one of her teams in Illinois had back-to-back 28-win seasons).
This year’s team was one she especially likes.
“This team the last few years has been a real special group,” she said. “They fight so hard and make so many dynamic plays. I love the fighting spirit they play with.”
